Singapore Exchange : CITIC Securities to Collaborate on Financial Products

By Yifan Wang



Singapore Exchange Ltd. will collaborate with China's largest securities firm, CITIC Securities Co., on a range of financial products including bonds and real estate investment trusts, the two companies said Tuesday.

The two firms will work to develop and list new bonds and risk-management products for overseas investors wishing to tap into China's bond market, the companies said.

CITIC Securities will also help promote Singapore-listed REITs to investors in mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as educate Chinese companies about the advantages of raising funds from Singapore's capital markets, they said.

"The ongoing pandemic has not dampened both parties' determination...to develop new financial products and support China's continuous internationalization and opening of its financial markets," Loh Boon Chye, chief executive of Singapore Exchange said.

