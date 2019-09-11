Log in
Singapore Exchange : Chongqing Bureau Sign MoU to Promote Chinese Capital Flow

0
09/11/2019

By Justina Lee

Singapore Exchange Ltd. (S68.SG) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chongqing Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau to promote the flow of Chinese capital to the city-state.

The memorandum also seeks to explore fundraising opportunities for companies from central and western China in Singapore, SGX said in a statement Wednesday.

Greater China companies currently account for about 20% of the market capitalization of all companies listed in Singapore, SGX said.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

