Singapore Exchange : Chongqing Bureau Sign MoU to Promote Chinese Capital Flow

By Justina Lee
Singapore Exchange Ltd. (S68.SG) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chongqing Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau to promote the flow of Chinese capital to the city-state.
The memorandum also seeks to explore fundraising opportunities for companies from central and western China in Singapore, SGX said in a statement Wednesday.
Greater China companies currently account for about 20% of the market capitalization of all companies listed in Singapore, SGX said.
