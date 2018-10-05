Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED (SGXL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Singapore Exchange : Launch of new FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:38am CEST
  • First index tracking Shariah-compliant companies listed on SGX
  • Constituents screened against a clear set of Shariah principles to create a robust Shariah-compliant index for the Singapore market
  • Meets growing investor demand for Shariah-compliant benchmarks

FTSE Russell, the global index, data and analytics provider, has launched a new Shariah-compliant index tracking companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). The FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index has been designed to track Shariah-compliant companies listed on SGX and can used as the basis of investment products. Independent screening is carried out by Yasaar Ltd, an organisation with a global network of expert Shariah scholars. The indexes have been certified as Shariah-compliant through the issue of a Fatwa by Yasaar's principles.

The global Islamic banking and finance industry has grown over the years to have more than US$2 trillion1 in total assets as at end of 2017. This growth has been accompanied by a need for appropriate asset management tools, including benchmark equity indexes that are Shariah-compliant.

Using the FTSE ST All-Share Index as a base universe, constituents are screened against a clear set of Shariah principles to create a robust Shariah-compliant index for the Singapore market. At launch, there are 48 constituents in the FTSE FT Singapore Shariah Index.

Business Activity Screening

Initially, companies involved in any of the following activities will be filtered out as non-Shariah compliant:

  • Conventional finance (non-Islamic banking, finance and insurance, etc)
  • Alcohol
  • Pork related products and non-halal food production, packaging and processing or any other activity related to pork and non-halal food
  • Entertainment (casinos, gambling and pornography)
  • Tobacco, weapons, arms and defence manufacturing.

Financial Ratios Screening

The remaining companies are then screened on a financial basis. The following financial ratios must be met for companies to be considered Shariah-compliant:

  • Debt is less than 33.333% of total assets
  • Cash and interest-bearing items are less than 33.333% of total assets
  • Accounts receivable and cash are less than 50% of total assets
  • Total interest and non-compliant activities income should not exceed 5% of total revenue.

Jessie Pak, Managing Director Asia, FTSE Russell, said:

'We are delighted to announce the launch of the first index tracking Shariah-compliant companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. Since FTSE Russell began calculating Shariah-compliant indexes over ten years ago, we have continued to see growing demand for appropriate benchmarking tools that can be used as the basis for Shariah-compliant investment products. We look forward to working with our partners SGX and SPH as we continue to provide benchmarking, data and analytics tools for the Singapore market.'

Ng Kin Yee, Senior Vice President, Head of Market Data and Connectivity, SGX, said:

'We welcome the FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index to the growing suite of FTSE ST indices. The outlook for the global Islamic fund and wealth management sector continues to be positive, supported by an increasing range of Islamic financial instruments available to investors. This index will serve as a benchmark for Shariah-compliant funds looking to invest in Singapore, and potentially pave the way for creation of other Shariah-compliant products.'

Wong Wei Kong, Chairman of SPH Data Services, said:

'Market indices must track investing trends to stay relevant, and we are glad that together with our partners FTSE Russell and SGX, we will be offering an index to meet the rising demand for Shariah-compliant benchmarks.'

FTSE Russell has partnered with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), publisher of The Straits Times newspaper, and Singapore Exchange (SGX) to manage Singapore's main stock market benchmark. The STI is widely followed by investors as the benchmark for the Singapore market and is used as the basis for a range of financial products including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), warrants, futures and other derivatives. FTSE International Limited is the index administrator. The FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index will sit within the FTSE ST Index Series.

Further information on the FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index is available at https://www.ftse.com/products/indices/SGX-Shariah

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 00:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
02:38aSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Launch of new FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index
PU
10/04ZALL SMART COMMERCE : Singapore to form global commodity e-Trading platform to f..
AQ
10/01SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Correction to 'Freightos Gains $45 Million in New Funding R..
DJ
09/26SPH, Keppel linked with possible buyout bid for Singapore’s M1
AQ
09/26SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX named Asia-Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year by ..
PU
09/26SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/25SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes Vividthree Holdings Ltd. to Catalist
PU
09/22SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Soccer Stars, MPs Raise $130,000 in SGX Bull Charge Charity..
PU
09/21SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX proposes new “trade at close” session for s..
PU
09/21SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX named Exchange of the Year for Derivatives at FOW&rsquo..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/20Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/12Singapore Exchange 
01/19Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 887 M
EBIT 2019 453 M
Net income 2019 386 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 20,50
P/E ratio 2020 19,34
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,40x
Capitalization 7 877 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,15  SGD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Muthukrishnan Ramaswami President & Chief Operating Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-1.61%5 697
CME GROUP20.13%59 759
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC6.09%42 927
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-11.25%34 687
DEUTSCHE BOERSE19.63%25 647
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-5.67%23 195
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.