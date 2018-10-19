Log in
News Summary

Singapore Exchange : Posts Small Gain in Profit in First Quarter

10/19/2018

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

SINGAPORE--Singapore Exchange Ltd. (S68.SG) said Friday its fiscal first-quarter net profit grew 0.4% from a year ago, helped in part by higher income from its derivatives business.

Net profit for the July-September period was 91.1 million Singapore dollars (US$66 million), compared with S$90.7 million last year, the Singapore Exchange said in a regulatory filing Friday. It was expected to post a net profit of S$91.7 million, according to FactSet.

Its operating revenue rose 2.2% to S$208.9 million from a year ago.

The company, also known as SGX, declared an interim dividend of 7.5 Singapore cents a share, up 2.5 Singapore cents from a year earlier.

Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye noted the ongoing volatility and market weakness in the local and regional market and said the company will seek to increase its product offering to cater to investors' needs.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com.

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 883 M
EBIT 2019 448 M
Net income 2019 385 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 19,49
P/E ratio 2020 18,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,97x
Capitalization 7 448 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,09  SGD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Muthukrishnan Ramaswami President & Chief Operating Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-6.59%5 401
CME GROUP19.01%61 963
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC3.00%42 165
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-16.29%32 355
DEUTSCHE BOERSE13.53%24 770
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 160
