Singapore Exchange : Posts Small Gain in Profit in First Quarter

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



SINGAPORE--Singapore Exchange Ltd. (S68.SG) said Friday its fiscal first-quarter net profit grew 0.4% from a year ago, helped in part by higher income from its derivatives business.

Net profit for the July-September period was 91.1 million Singapore dollars (US$66 million), compared with S$90.7 million last year, the Singapore Exchange said in a regulatory filing Friday. It was expected to post a net profit of S$91.7 million, according to FactSet.

Its operating revenue rose 2.2% to S$208.9 million from a year ago.

The company, also known as SGX, declared an interim dividend of 7.5 Singapore cents a share, up 2.5 Singapore cents from a year earlier.

Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye noted the ongoing volatility and market weakness in the local and regional market and said the company will seek to increase its product offering to cater to investors' needs.

