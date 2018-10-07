Log in
Singapore Exchange : SGX RegCo statement on joint announcement from Mano Sabnani and Stamford Land

10/07/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

The amicable agreement between Mr Mano Sabnani and Stamford Land Corporation Ltd and its Board of Directors to settle their differences is a positive outcome.

Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) firmly believes in and encourages constructive and robust discussions between shareholders and directors during annual general meetings (AGMs) and other shareholder meetings.

While these meetings are subject to qualified privilege, it is important for all parties concerned to note that qualified privilege may not extend to comments that are published or quoted on social or mainstream media.

This and other issues to do with conduct at AGMs will be covered in the best practices guide that SGX RegCo, Securities Investors Association (Singapore) and Singapore Institute of Directors are jointly developing.

-End-

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 12:12:05 UTC
