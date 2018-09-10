Singapore Exchange : SGX reports market statistics for August 2018

August saw listing of Nikko AM SGD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, first ETF to offer affordable access to basket of SGD-denominated corporate bonds

Securities

Total market capitalisation value of 745 listed companies stood at S$970.24 billion as of end-August 2018.

There were 94 new bond listings, raising S$32.36 billion.

There was 1 new Catalist listing during the month, raising S$11.6 million.

Market turnover value of structured warrants and Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs) was S$1.82 billion, down 22% m-o-m and up 9% y-o-y.

Market turnover value of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) was S$379 million, up 103% m-o-m and up 72% y-o-y.

Securities daily average value (SDAV) was S$1.12 billion, up 0.3% m-o-m and down 5% y-o-y.

Total Securities market turnover value was at S$23.5 billion, down 4% month-on-month (m-o-m) and down 9% year-on-year (y-o-y), over 21 trading days. There were 22 trading days in July 2018 and 22 in August 2017.

Derivatives

Total Derivatives volume was 18.79 million, up 11% month-on-month (m-o-m) and up 18% year-on-year (y-o-y).

Equity Index Futures volume was 14.66 million, up 13% m-o-m and up 19% y-o-y.

FTSE China A50 Index Futures volume was 8.56 million, up 17% m-o-m and up 41% y-o-y.

SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures volume was 1.55 million, up 1% m-o-m and down 16% y-o-y.

Nikkei 225 Index Futures volume was 1.67 million, up 9% m-o-m and down 5% y-o-y.

MSCI Taiwan Index Futures volume was 1.66 million, down 3% m-o-m and up 1% y-o-y.

MSCI Singapore Index Futures volume was 772,528, down 1% m-o-m and down 7% y-o-y.

MSCI India NTR Futures* volume was 84,917, up 2,083% m-o-m and up 1,466% y-o-y.

Total FX Futures volume was 1.65 million, down 3% m-o-m and up 107% y-o-y.

SGX INR/USD Futures volume was 995,500, down 8% m-o-m and up 65% y-o-y.

SGX USD/CNH Futures volume was 645,235, up 5% m-o-m and up 256% y-o-y.