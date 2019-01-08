Singapore Exchange : SGX reports market statistics for December 2018

Derivatives volume rises to record 217.4 million in 2018, up 22%

Market turnover of securities products increases 22% in 2018 to S$23.5 billion

Securities

Total Securities market turnover value was at S$16.7 billion, down 22% month-on-month (m-o-m) and down 13% year-on-year (y-o-y), over 20 trading days. There were 21 trading days in November 2018 and 20 in December 2017.

Securities daily average value (SDAV) was S$837 million, down 19% m-o-m and down 13% y-o-y.

Market turnover value of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) was S$227 million, up 55% m-o-m and up 14% y-o-y.

Market turnover value of structured warrants and Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs) was S$988 million, down 51% m-o-m and up 10% y-o-y .

There were 2 Catalist listings during the month, raising S$15.2 million.

There were 28 new bond listings, raising S$14.2 billion.