Singapore Exchange : SGX reports market statistics for December 2018

01/08/2019 | 11:44pm EST
  • Market turnover of securities products increases 22% in 2018 to S$23.5 billion
  • Derivatives volume rises to record 217.4 million in 2018, up 22%

Securities

  • Total Securities market turnover value was at S$16.7 billion, down 22% month-on-month (m-o-m) and down 13% year-on-year (y-o-y), over 20 trading days. There were 21 trading days in November 2018 and 20 in December 2017.
  • Securities daily average value (SDAV) was S$837 million, down 19% m-o-m and down 13% y-o-y.
  • Market turnover value of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) was S$227 million, up 55% m-o-m and up 14% y-o-y.
  • Market turnover value of structured warrants and Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs) was S$988 million, down 51% m-o-m and up 10% y-o-y.
  • There were 2 Catalist listings during the month, raising S$15.2 million.
  • There were 28 new bond listings, raising S$14.2 billion.
  • Total market capitalisation value of 741 listed companies stood at S$936.87 billion as of end-December 2018.

Derivatives

  • Total Derivatives volume was 18.35 million, down 7% month-on-month (m-o-m) and up 17% year-on-year (y-o-y).
  • Equity Index Futures volume was 14.36 million, down 5% m-o-m and up 14% y-o-y.
  • FTSE China A50 Index Futures volume was 7.23 million, down 15% m-o-m and up 13% y-o-y.
  • SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures volume was 1.56 million, down 2% m-o-m and down 17% y-o-y.
  • Nikkei 225 Index Futures volume was 2.34 million, up 31% m-o-m and up 37% y-o-y.
  • MSCI Taiwan Index Futures volume was 1.59 million, down 11% m-o-m and up 5% y-o-y.
  • MSCI Singapore Index Futures volume was 763,271, down 10% m-o-m and down 12% y-o-y.
  • Total FX Futures volume was 1.76 million, up 2% m-o-m and up 87% y-o-y.
  • SGX INR/USD Futures volume was 1.07 million, down 5% m-o-m and up 50% y-o-y.
  • SGX USD/CNH Futures volume was 654,125, up 14% m-o-m and up 212% y-o-y.

Commodities

  • SGX Commodities Derivatives volume was 1.27 million, down 32% month-on-month (m-o-m) and up 13% year-on-year (y-o-y).
  • Iron Ore Derivatives volume was 1.08 million, down 33% m-o-m and up 10% y-o-y.
  • Forward Freight Derivatives volume was 45,096, down 58% m-o-m and up 25% y-o-y.
  • Volume of SICOM Rubber Futures, the world's price benchmark for physical rubber, was 135,491, down 3% m-o-m and up 34% y-o-y.

The full report can be found here.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 04:43:03 UTC
