Singapore Exchange : SGX to report 2Q FY2019 results on 24 January

Singapore Exchange (SGX) is reporting its second-quarter (2Q) results for Financial Year 2019 (FY2019) after the market closes on 24 January 2019.

The announcement will be posted on www.sgx.comand the results briefing will be held as follows:

Event : 2Q FY2019 Results Briefing

Presented by : Loh Boon Chye, CEO

Chng Lay Chew, CFO

Date : 24 January 2019, Thursday

Time : 6.00 pm Singapore time (GMT +8 hours)

A 'live' video webcast of the briefing will be available at www.sgx.com/shareholders. You may register for the webcast at www.sgx.comnearer the date. The webcast will also be archived on the website.

Note: SGX's FY2019 is from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019.