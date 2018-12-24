Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED (SGXL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Exchange : SGX to report 2Q FY2019 results on 24 January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 05:30am CET

Singapore Exchange (SGX) is reporting its second-quarter (2Q) results for Financial Year 2019 (FY2019) after the market closes on 24 January 2019.

The announcement will be posted on www.sgx.comand the results briefing will be held as follows:

Event : 2Q FY2019 Results Briefing

Presented by : Loh Boon Chye, CEO

Chng Lay Chew, CFO

Date : 24 January 2019, Thursday

Time : 6.00 pm Singapore time (GMT +8 hours)

A 'live' video webcast of the briefing will be available at www.sgx.com/shareholders. You may register for the webcast at www.sgx.comnearer the date. The webcast will also be archived on the website.

Note: SGX's FY2019 is from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 04:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
05:30aSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX to report 2Q FY2019 results on 24 January
PU
12/19TRENDLINES : plans to launch agrifood tech innovation centre in Singapore
AQ
12/19SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes medical technology firm Biolidics Limited to C..
PU
12/07NOBLE : Once mighty Noble Group faces insolvency protection after re-listing ban
RE
12/07SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes Medinex Limited to Catalist
PU
12/06SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Joint Statement by Singapore Police Force, Monetary Authori..
PU
12/06SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes HGNH International as Derivatives Trading and ..
PU
12/04SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : unveils high-grade iron ore swaps and futures; partners Chi..
AQ
12/04SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : unveils high-grade iron ore swaps and futures
AQ
12/03SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX partners Nanhua Futures to help investors capture Belt ..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 874 M
EBIT 2019 439 M
Net income 2019 376 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 20,53
P/E ratio 2020 19,02
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,77x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,23x
Capitalization 7 662 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,97  SGD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Muthukrishnan Ramaswami President & Chief Operating Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-3.90%5 575
CME GROUP25.06%65 347
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC3.20%41 477
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-5.62%36 443
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.50%22 893
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 762
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.