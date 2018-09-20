Log in
Singapore Exchange : SGX welcomes Lion Futures as Derivatives Trading Member

09/20/2018

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Lion Futures Limited as a Trading Member of its derivatives market.

Lion Futures was incorporated in Hong Kong in May 2016. Its main businesses include providing dealing and advisory services in international futures markets.

Michael Syn, Head of Derivatives at SGX, said, 'We are pleased to welcome Lion Futures as we expand our global membership and enhance the liquidity of our derivatives market. Their active participation will help us reach out to more clients with our suite of risk-management and investment tools.'

Rover Luo, Managing Director of Lion Futures, said, 'SGX is a leading exchange group in the world as well as a pioneering central counterparty, and it is our honour to join as a Trading Member. We look forward to providing our clients with more diversified trading products and better financial services.'

The admission of Lion Futures brings the number of Trading Members in SGX's derivatives market to 63. The derivatives market also has 25 Clearing Members. SGX's securities market has 26 Trading Members and 25 Clearing members.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 11:17:01 UTC
