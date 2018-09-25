Singapore Exchange : SGX welcomes Vividthree Holdings Ltd. to Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Vividthree Holdings Ltd. to its Catalist under the stock code 'OMK'.

Vividthree Holdings Ltd. is a virtual reality (VR), visual effects and computer-generated imagery studio. Specialising in immersive technology, the company develops as well as acquires intellectual property (IP) of digital assets and applies them to produce VR products including exhibitions based on VR technologies that are location-based thematic tour shows. Its visual effects and imagery works have been used in the 'Ah Boys to Men' movie series. It was also involved in a large-scale 360-degree dome projection mapping project and futuristic multi-sensory experiential exhibition, 'The Future of Us'. Vividthree's parent company is Catalist-listed mm2 Asia.

Mr Charles Yeo, Managing Director of Vividthree, said, 'Vividthree is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. We think the combination of our more established business in Post-production, and early stage business in Content-production, creates an attractive combination of cash flow generation, stronger margins and meaningful growth potential. We believe in the natural expansion of the digital content market and we are building a highly driven team that will provide a strong foundation for our future success. We look forward to continuing to lead this company and our incredibly dedicated team into this exciting next chapter. And most importantly we are thankful for the shareholders who believe in us to make this listing possible.'

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Market (SME) and Head of Capital Market Development, SGX, said, 'We are delighted to welcome the listing of Vividthree Holdings Ltd. on SGX Catalist. Vividthree is a technology company that is tapping on the proliferation of innovative technology and the growth of VR and technology-driven immersive entertainment. Global tech giants have been investing in augmented and VR, which is touted as the next computing platform. Vividthree is in an exciting space and we look forward to supporting them as they explore new business opportunities locally and internationally.'

With a market capitalisation of about S$84 million, the listing of Vividthree Holdings Ltd. brings the total number of companies listed on Catalistto 212, with a combined market capitalisation of around S$11 billion. This listing will also strengthen SGX's technology cluster, which will now have a total of more than 70 companies, with combined market capitalisation of more than S$70 billion.

Vividthree Holdings Ltd. opened at S$0.225 today.