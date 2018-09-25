Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED (SGXL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Singapore Exchange : SGX welcomes Vividthree Holdings Ltd. to Catalist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 03:44am CEST

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Vividthree Holdings Ltd. to its Catalist under the stock code 'OMK'.

Vividthree Holdings Ltd. is a virtual reality (VR), visual effects and computer-generated imagery studio. Specialising in immersive technology, the company develops as well as acquires intellectual property (IP) of digital assets and applies them to produce VR products including exhibitions based on VR technologies that are location-based thematic tour shows. Its visual effects and imagery works have been used in the 'Ah Boys to Men' movie series. It was also involved in a large-scale 360-degree dome projection mapping project and futuristic multi-sensory experiential exhibition, 'The Future of Us'. Vividthree's parent company is Catalist-listed mm2 Asia.

Mr Charles Yeo, Managing Director of Vividthree, said, 'Vividthree is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. We think the combination of our more established business in Post-production, and early stage business in Content-production, creates an attractive combination of cash flow generation, stronger margins and meaningful growth potential. We believe in the natural expansion of the digital content market and we are building a highly driven team that will provide a strong foundation for our future success. We look forward to continuing to lead this company and our incredibly dedicated team into this exciting next chapter. And most importantly we are thankful for the shareholders who believe in us to make this listing possible.'

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Market (SME) and Head of Capital Market Development, SGX, said, 'We are delighted to welcome the listing of Vividthree Holdings Ltd. on SGX Catalist. Vividthree is a technology company that is tapping on the proliferation of innovative technology and the growth of VR and technology-driven immersive entertainment. Global tech giants have been investing in augmented and VR, which is touted as the next computing platform. Vividthree is in an exciting space and we look forward to supporting them as they explore new business opportunities locally and internationally.'

With a market capitalisation of about S$84 million, the listing of Vividthree Holdings Ltd. brings the total number of companies listed on Catalistto 212, with a combined market capitalisation of around S$11 billion. This listing will also strengthen SGX's technology cluster, which will now have a total of more than 70 companies, with combined market capitalisation of more than S$70 billion.

Vividthree Holdings Ltd. opened at S$0.225 today.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 01:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
03:44aSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes Vividthree Holdings Ltd. to Catalist
PU
09/22SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Soccer Stars, MPs Raise $130,000 in SGX Bull Charge Charity..
PU
09/21SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX proposes new “trade at close” session for s..
PU
09/21SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX named Exchange of the Year for Derivatives at FOW&rsquo..
PU
09/20SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes Lion Futures as Derivatives Trading Member
PU
09/19SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX to report 1Q FY2019 results on 19 October
PU
09/18SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes Futu Securities as Derivatives Trading Member
PU
09/17SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Smart shipping startup Freightos raises $44m led by Singapo..
AQ
09/17SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Israeli company Freightos raises more than $44m in funding
AQ
09/17SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Digital Marketplace Freightos Gains $45 Million in New Fund..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/20Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/12Singapore Exchange 
01/19Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 887 M
EBIT 2019 455 M
Net income 2019 389 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 20,67
P/E ratio 2020 19,63
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,53x
Capitalization 7 994 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,15  SGD
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Muthukrishnan Ramaswami President & Chief Operating Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-0.13%5 862
CME GROUP19.90%59 647
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC10.29%44 545
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-7.28%36 680
DEUTSCHE BOERSE19.16%26 198
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-3.01%24 371
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.