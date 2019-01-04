Log in
Singapore Exchange : SGX welcomes Yuanta Futures (HK) as Derivatives Trading Member

01/04/2019 | 07:09am CET

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Yuanta Futures (HK) Co. Limited as a Trading Member of its derivatives market.

Yuanta Futures (HK), established in 2012, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Taiwan's Yuanta Financial Holdings Co. Limited. It provides services in corporate finance, asset management and brokerage to global and local institutional clients, as well as individual investors.

Michael Syn, Head of Derivatives at SGX, said, 'We are pleased to welcome Yuanta Futures (HK) to our growing derivatives market. We look forward to supporting their ability to meet the risk-management needs of clients as they reach out to more investors, particularly in Greater China.'

Eric Jen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yuanta Futures (HK), said, 'Becoming a derivatives Trading Member of SGX, one of the world's leading exchanges, will bolster our mission to provide the best financial services to clients. We look forward to working closely with SGX as we continue to enhance our comprehensive trading platforms.'

With the addition of Yuanta Futures (HK), SGX's derivatives market now has 64 Trading Members and 25 Clearing Members.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 06:08:08 UTC
