Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED (SGXL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Singapore Exchange : SGX welcomes the listing of Nikko AM SGD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, the first-of-its-kind in Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 03:42am CEST

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed the listing of Nikko AM SGD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) that offers investors easy access to a basket of Singapore Dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds in affordable units.

This ETF is launched by Nikko Asset Management ('Nikko AM'), one of the largest ETF managers in Singapore and the issuer of the Nikko AM Singapore STI ETF, ABF Singapore Bond Index and NikkoAM-StraitsTrading Asia ex-Japan REIT ETF. The fund aims to replicate the performance of the iBoxx SGD Non-Sovereigns Large Cap Investment Grade Index, providing exposure to a diverse portfolio of more than 100 corporate bonds issued by over 50 high quality issuers.

It garnered strong investor interest with an initial assets under management ('AUM') of almost S$83 million at the end of the subscription period, demonstrating demand for efficient and diversified access to investment grade corporate bonds.

Eleanor Seet, President, Nikko Asset Management Asia, said, 'The warm reception reflects the appetite for a high quality asset class. Importantly, this ETF provides diversification and accessibility at a low cost, which I believe investors recognise. With greater and ease of access to SGD-denominated bonds, we hope to see even more participation in the Singapore bond market.'

Chew Sutat, Head of Equities and Fixed Income, SGX, said, 'We are delighted to welcome the listing of Nikko AM SGD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, the first-of-its-kind in Singapore, providing a highly convenient option for investors to diversify their investment portfolio and allocation into a basket of investment grade corporate bonds through a single low-cost investment on the exchange. This new ETF would boost the Singapore ETF shelf managed by Nikko AM, which has currently more than S$1 billion in AUM.'

SGX offers a diverse suite of 51 ETFs, offering exposure to various asset classes (equities, fixed income or commodities) across different geographical markets. For more details on SGX-listed ETFs, please visit sgx.com/etf.

SGX Academy conducts regular ETF educational sessions. Please visit sgx.com/academy for programme schedule and details.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 01:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
03:42aSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes the listing of Nikko AM SGD Investment Grade C..
PU
08/25SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SingaporeS Central Bank Partners with Nasdaq, Deloitte on S..
AQ
08/25SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Blockchain Takes Major Step Forward With Collaborative Inno..
AQ
08/25SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : MAS and SGX partner Anquan, Deloitte and Nasdaq to harness ..
AQ
08/24SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : MAS and SGX partner Anquan, Deloitte and Nasdaq to harness ..
PU
08/15SUMMIT GROUP CHIEF AMONG 50 RICHEST : Forbes
AQ
08/08HATTEN LAND : Singapore`s Hatten Land unveils plans for RM200m water theme park ..
AQ
08/08SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX reports market statistics for July 2018
PU
08/08SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes Synagie Corporation Ltd. to Catalist
PU
08/06SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Genting Singapore sees profits rise, revenue fall
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/20Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/12Singapore Exchange 
01/19Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 889 M
EBIT 2019 459 M
Net income 2019 393 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 20,21
P/E ratio 2020 19,25
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,50x
Capitalization 7 963 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,17  SGD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muthukrishnan Ramaswami President & Chief Operating Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Mun Leong Liew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-1.21%5 835
CME GROUP14.80%57 105
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC3.73%41 861
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-8.44%35 332
DEUTSCHE BOERSE21.49%26 477
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.3.16%25 276
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.