Singapore Exchange : Soccer Stars, MPs Raise $130,000 in SGX Bull Charge Charity Futsal tournament

Senior Minister of State Edwin Tong leads Parliament Team in friendly match

SGX Bull Charge raising funds for six adopted beneficiaries in 2018

Singapore soccer stars and Members of Parliament (MPs) came together today to raise $130,000 in the fifth edition of the SGX Bull Charge Charity Futsal tournament.

Held at Home United Youth Football Academy, the event is the second of three annual sports gatherings that anchor SGX Bull Charge, Singapore Exchange's (SGX) flagship charity initiative. A record 34 teams participated, including four all-women teams, four teams of beneficiaries and, for the first time, a team of social influencers.

Guest-of-Honour Edwin Tong, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Health, led a Parliament Team against an SGX team in a friendly match that featured national squad player Shakir Hamzah along with former stars Isa Halim, Nazri Nasir and S. Subramani.

Chew Sutat, SGX Bull Charge Chairman and Head of Equities & Fixed Income, said, 'We are thrilled to be joined by our MPs and local soccer heroes today for a meaningful cause. While every team played to win, we shared a common goal off the pitch: to score for our beneficiaries. As we continue our fundraising efforts, we thank our corporate partners for their commitment and support.'

Today's event follows a Charity Golf tournament in June, which raised $600,000 for six adopted beneficiaries. The 15th annual Charity Run, the grand finale of each year's SGX Bull Charge programme, will be held on 30 November at Marina Bay.