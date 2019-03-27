Log in
Singapore Exchange : buys 20 percent stake in forex trading platform for $25 million

03/27/2019 | 06:25am EDT
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd, which is positioning itself as a multi-asset bourse, bought a 20 percent stake in an upstart foreign exchange trading platform, BidFX Systems Ltd, for $25 million, with an option to take a majority interest in the firm.

"By bringing together the two pools of liquidity in listed foreign exchange derivatives and over-the-counter products, we feel that we are offering a broader proposition to financial market participants," SGX CEO Loh Boon Chye told a news conference on Wednesday.

"This also dovetails into the exchange, where we offer multi-assets for any investors looking to invest in Asia."

SGX's suite of equities, commodities and forex derivative products have helped power earnings growth, despite a subdued performance in its cash equities business.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 876 M
EBIT 2019 440 M
Net income 2019 373 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 20,79
P/E ratio 2020 19,48
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,37x
Capitalization 7 780 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,62  SGD
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Muthukrishnan Ramaswami President & Chief Operating Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED0.83%5 746
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.27%42 287
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-1.78%41 944
DEUTSCHE BOERSE7.77%23 896
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE13.27%20 850
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%20 628
