SGX said on Thursday that profit for its fourth quarter advanced to S$121.2 million from a year ago, while revenue rose 12.2%. It posted record full-year revenue at S$1.05 billion, up 16% from a year ago, while full-year net profit rose 21%.

"Looking forward to FY2021, market activity could ease following heightened volumes in the second half of FY2020," CEO Loh Boon Chye said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edmund Blair)