Singapore Exchange : third quarter profit hits 13-year high as trading volume surges

"With uncertainty around the eventual economic and financial impact of COVID-19 and path to recovery, these elevated levels of volatility are likely to be prolonged," CEO Loh Boon Chye said in a statement on Friday.

SGX's profit rose to S$137.5 million ($96.5 million) in Jan-March from a year earlier, while total revenue jumped 29% to S$295.8 million - a record - according to Refinitiv data.

Exchanges worldwide have benefited from a sharp rise in trading volume during wild market swings as the coronavirus pandemic keeps investors on edge.

