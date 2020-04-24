Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    S68   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(S68)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Exchange : third quarter profit hits 13-year high as trading volumes surge amid pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 12:24am EDT
An employee works at a front desk of the Singapore Exchange head office in Singapore

Singapore Exchange's profit jumped 38% to a 13-year high in the January-March quarter as extreme market volatility amid the coronavirus outbreak boosted equities and derivatives trading volumes.

Other exchanges are also likely to benefit from the rising volatility, although SGX's strength in derivative products means it is particularly well placed among Asian bourses to do so.

"With uncertainty around the eventual economic and financial impact of COVID-19 and path to recovery, these elevated levels of volatility are likely to be prolonged," Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said in a statement on Friday.

Net profit for SGX's third quarter rose to S$137.5 million ($96.5 million) from a year earlier. Total revenue rose 29% to S$295.8 million, a record according to Refinitiv data.

The strong results bode well for its main rival in Asia, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), which reports January-March results next month and has seen double-digit percentage increases in trading volumes this year.

Its net profit could rise 6.8% to HK$2.8 billion, according to an average forecast from two analysts polled by Refinitiv. That would also be a record level for quarterly profit, even if the climb in earnings is less marked than Singapore Exchange's jump.

"There is a tendency for Singapore do to better than Hong Kong in this sort of environment. Hong Kong is very equity focused, while Singapore has a wider and more established range of derivatives products, which will be used for hedging," said Michael Wu, an analyst at Morningstar.

SGX said revenue from currencies and commodities derivatives trading climbed 23%, accounting for 14% of overall revenue, while revenue from equities derivatives trading rose 24% and accounted for 36% of overall revenue.

Citi analyst Robert Kong cautioned in a note that Singapore bourse data so far in April suggested the daily average value of equities securities trading had fallen 37% from March, while derivatives trading had also moderated from record levels seen last month.

"We still prefer SGX over banks but recognize that moderating turnover suggests a less upbeat earnings trajectory going forward," he said. He cut his rating on the stock to 'neutral' from 'buy', saying the shares are "fairly valued post rally".

SGX's shares were down 3% on Friday but are still up more than 10% this year compared with a 22% slump in the main Straits Times index.

By Anshuman Daga and Alun John
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 0.74% 244.4 End-of-day quote.-0.65%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED -2.21% 10.16 End-of-day quote.-2.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
12:24aSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : third quarter profit hits 13-year high as trading volumes s..
RE
04/23SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : 3Q Net Profit Rose 38%
DJ
04/22SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Hit by coronavirus? Come clean, Singapore bourse tells comp..
RE
04/21SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
04/08SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Takes Steps to Help Companies Maintain Liquidity Amid Virus
DJ
03/17DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Change in Interest of Substantial Shareh..
PU
03/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX introduces S$5 million Care Package to provide suppo..
PU
03/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Clarification on Term Loans from Yes Bank
PU
03/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :U.S.$ 546,916,000 Step-Up Convertible Bonds due 2019
PU
03/13DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :change in interest of director
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 1 004 M
EBIT 2020 530 M
Net income 2020 449 M
Finance 2020 805 M
Yield 2020 3,18%
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2021 9,74x
Capitalization 10 871 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,16  SGD
Last Close Price 10,16  SGD
Spread / Highest target 8,27%
Spread / Average Target -9,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-2.31%7 788
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.63%48 978
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.65%39 585
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-1.65%32 965
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.68%27 098
NASDAQ-2.31%17 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group