Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Acquisition of the remaining Share Capital in Phoenix, The Central Kitchen Solutions Pte. Ltd.

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

ACQUISITION OF THE REMAINING 50% ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL IN

PHOENIX, THE CENTRAL KITCHEN SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD., A SUBSIDIARY OF Q'SON

KITCHEN EQUIPMENT PTE LTD

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that Q'son Kitchen Equipment Pte Ltd ("QKE"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, had on 18

June 2020 acquired the remaining 50% issued and paid-up share capital, representing 1 ordinary share at SGD1.00 in Phoenix, The Central Kitchen Solutions Pte. Ltd. ("Phoenix") from Ms Gao ShanShan, an independent individual who is not related to any of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company (the "Transferor") at the cash consideration of SGD1.00 (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition results in Phoenix becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of QKE, which in turn is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The book value of 50% of Phoenix is approximately S$10,608 as at 31 December 2019. No independent valuation was conducted on Phoenix and the Acquisition was determined on a willing-seller and willing-buyer basis and taking into consideration the book value of the assets acquired and net loss incurred by Phoenix for its financial year ended 31 December 2019.

The principal activities of Phoenix are that of manufacture and repair of machinery for food products processing including machinery/equipment for commercial and central kitchen.

The rationale for the Acquisition is that the Transferor is no longer involved with Phoenix, whilst the Group continues to have plans for Phoenix.

The Acquisition of Phoenix had been funded through internal resources of the Group and is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share or the net tangible assets per share of the Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2020.

Rule 1006(a) and Rule 1006(d) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules") are not applicable to the Acquisition as it is not a disposal of assets and the consideration is to be satisfied entirely by cash. All the relative figures computed on the bases set out in Rule 1006(b) and Rule 1006(c) of the Catalist Rules are less than 5%. Hence, the Acquisition is classified as a non-discloseable transaction.

None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the abovementioned incorporation (save for their respective shareholdings in the Company).

By Order of the Board

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Chua Chwee Choo

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer 18 June 2020

