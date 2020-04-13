Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Update On Operations Arising From Circuit Breaker Measures By Singapore Government

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

UPDATE ON OPERATIONS ARISING FROM CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES BY SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT AND UPDATE ON MALAYSIA OPERATIONS

On 3 April 2020, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce of the Singapore Government announced a set of elevated safe distancing measures to pre-empt the trend of increasing local transmission of COVID-19 ("Circuit Breaker Measures"). Save for those providing essential services and in selected economic sectors which are critical for local and global supply chains, physical workplace premises are required to temporarily suspend operations from 7 April 2020 until 4 May 2020.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to update the shareholders of the Company of the impact of the Circuit Breaker Measures on the Group's operations.

In line with the Singapore Government's directives, the Group will continue to provide servicing, technical and maintenance services which support essential sectors such as hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, food & beverage, airport and catering services.

The Board believes that such services fall within the scope of essential services1 which are permitted to continue to operate. The Group has submitted an application to the Ministry of Trade and Industry Singapore ("MTI") to grant an exemption from the suspension of the aforementioned services so that the Group can continue to provide such services during the period of the Circuit Breaker Measures. The said application has been approved by the MTI on 12 April 2020.

During the period of the Circuit Breaker Measures, the Group's supporting staff in Singapore in operations, finance, human resources and administrative functions will work from home.

In complying with the Malaysia movement control order in relation to COVID-19, the Group has temporarily closed its factory in Malaysia from 18 March 2020 to 28 April 2020.

The Covid-19 outbreak is likely to have an adverse impact on the Group's financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2020 but as the situation regarding the Covid-19 outbreak is still fluid, the Group cannot determine the exact quantum of the impact on the Group's financial results. The Government's various rounds of measures have helped to mitigate the impact and the Group will also take active steps to further mitigate the impact. The Group has also taken steps to ensure the safety of the technical staff when they are carrying the work at the customers' premises. The health and well-being of all the Group's staff are of utmost priority.

Shareholders are advised to refrain from taking any action in respect of their securities in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Chua Chwee Choo

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

13 April 2020

______________________________________

Please refer to 1 https://covid.gobusiness.gov.sg/essentialservices/others/