COMEX 2018: THE LARGEST TECH AND GADGET SHOW IN TOWN IS BACK

4 September 2018

11am - 9pm

12 - 9pm

6 to 9 September

- COMEX 2018, the largest Tech and Gadget Consumer Electronics Exhibition in Singapore, will be held at Suntec Convention Centre, Level 3 () and Levels 4 & 6 (), from

One of the key highlights includes the newly-introduced 'Hero Products' rolled out by participating brands such as FUJIFILM, ARMAGGEDDON, SONIGEAR, PAPAGO, BLAUPUNKT, RANGER and more. Visitors can purchase the line-up of Hero Products at 50% discount off regular retail prices, while stocks last. Updates of the Hero Products will be available daily from 11amonwards on the official website www.comexitshow.com.sg and Facebook page fb.com/comexitshow.

Other anticipated highlights include the Sure-Win Instant Lucky Dip with up to $500,000 worth of prizes and vouchers to be won. Visitors who sign up or re-contract a plan at any telco booth at the show may redeem a Corkcicle Tumbler/Bottle worth $44.90 at the Spend & Redeem counter, or enjoy a Purchase-with-Purchase of Curve and Remax products at half the retail price. There will also be Trade In & Repair Services for old PCs, Notebooks, Tablets, Smartphones and Apple products. Trade in your Gaming Consoles and Gaming Softwares for cash vouchers to spend at the show. Thinking of upgrading your e-mobility vehicle? You can get up to $300 off your new purchase at Mobot's booth (Level 6, booth 6651) by trading in your old model. Daily Giveaways of free screen protector are up for grabs at the Entrance of Hall 403 on Level 4.

New Products & Experiences to look out for at COMEX 2018

VAIO Notebook is back!

Booth 8251

The VAIO® S11 and VAIO® S13 feature a modern hexagonal design on both the exterior and interior, and adopt materials like aluminium and carbon fibre in the chassis to offer sturdy protection from all angles. Both laptops are just 5mm thin at their slimmest point with the VAIO S11 weighing in at only 0.85kg and the VAIO® S13 at 1.07kg.

AVITA Notebook

Booth 8251

Girls will love the newly launched AVITA LIBER Sakura edition, which is the first AVITA product with customised design shown at Computex Taiwan. With the upcoming launch of the revolutionary customisation design platform, customers will be able to choose their favourite body design, color, software and hardware to customise their laptop with their own style.

NEXSTGO Notebook

Booth 8251

PRIMUS is Hong Kong-based tech nova Nexstgo's flagship commercial laptop. PRIMUS, which means 'first' in Latin, also embodies the company's industry-leading product and specification design. Available in 14″ (NX101) and 15.6″ (NX201) size options, it is extremely slim and lightweight, offering up to 12 hours battery life. Made of magnesium alloy, the 14' option weighs only 1.3kg providing business mobility and flexibility. The PRIMUS also comes equipped with a tailored audio system supporting Dolby Audio Premium for additional voice clarity for video conferencing purposes. It has undergone different validation stress trials, even passing 12 US military-grade tests that assess a machine's performance in case of extreme weather or severe external attack, proving that the PRIMUS is reliable and hardy as a commercial option.

Starhub - Linksys EA8100-AH Max-Stream router

Booth 8143

The new Linksys EA8100-AH Max-Stream router is made for congested apartment set-ups. It is equipped with a nifty feature called Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS) which enables it to gain 'VIP access' to WiFi channels not accessible to other routers. Which means that you skip the congested network spaces, allowing you to maximise the speed of your router.

AVITA IMAGO Smart mirror - Revolutionise your daily life

Booth 8251

The AVITA IMAGO integrates smart technology with our daily needs, harnessing Internet of Things (IoT) technology to create a series of products that can be controlled from one dashboard. Embedded with an Android operating system and multiple sensors, the Smart mirror analyses data collected from smart devices connected within the home environment, and uses the information and analytics to generate user-friendly reports such as the user's weight, skin condition and sleep quality, etc. To further enhance smart living, the AVITA IMAGO also provides other helpful information, such as breaking news and local and regional weather outlook.