COMEX 2018: THE LARGEST TECH AND GADGET SHOW IN TOWN IS BACK

Singapore, 4 September 2018
- COMEX 2018, the largest Tech and Gadget Consumer Electronics Exhibition in Singapore, will be held at Suntec Convention Centre, Level 3 (11am - 9pm
) and Levels 4 & 6 (12 - 9pm
), from 6 to 9 September
.
One of the key highlights includes the newly-introduced 'Hero Products' rolled out by participating brands such as FUJIFILM, ARMAGGEDDON, SONIGEAR, PAPAGO, BLAUPUNKT, RANGER and more. Visitors can purchase the line-up of Hero Products at 50% discount off regular retail prices, while stocks last. Updates of the Hero Products will be available daily from 11amonwards on the official website www.comexitshow.com.sg and Facebook page fb.com/comexitshow.
Other anticipated highlights include the Sure-Win Instant Lucky Dip with up to $500,000 worth of prizes and vouchers to be won. Visitors who sign up or re-contract a plan at any telco booth at the show may redeem a Corkcicle Tumbler/Bottle worth $44.90 at the Spend & Redeem counter, or enjoy a Purchase-with-Purchase of Curve and Remax products at half the retail price. There will also be Trade In & Repair Services for old PCs, Notebooks, Tablets, Smartphones and Apple products. Trade in your Gaming Consoles and Gaming Softwares for cash vouchers to spend at the show. Thinking of upgrading your e-mobility vehicle? You can get up to $300 off your new purchase at Mobot's booth (Level 6, booth 6651) by trading in your old model. Daily Giveaways of free screen protector are up for grabs at the Entrance of Hall 403 on Level 4.
New Products & Experiences to look out for at COMEX 2018
VAIO Notebook is back!
Booth 8251
The VAIO® S11 and VAIO® S13 feature a modern hexagonal design on both the exterior and interior, and adopt materials like aluminium and carbon fibre in the chassis to offer sturdy protection from all angles. Both laptops are just 5mm thin at their slimmest point with the VAIO S11 weighing in at only 0.85kg and the VAIO® S13 at 1.07kg.
AVITA Notebook
Booth 8251
Girls will love the newly launched AVITA LIBER Sakura edition, which is the first AVITA product with customised design shown at Computex Taiwan. With the upcoming launch of the revolutionary customisation design platform, customers will be able to choose their favourite body design, color, software and hardware to customise their laptop with their own style.
NEXSTGO Notebook
Booth 8251
PRIMUS is Hong Kong-based tech nova Nexstgo's flagship commercial laptop. PRIMUS, which means 'first' in Latin, also embodies the company's industry-leading product and specification design. Available in 14″ (NX101) and 15.6″ (NX201) size options, it is extremely slim and lightweight, offering up to 12 hours battery life. Made of magnesium alloy, the 14' option weighs only 1.3kg providing business mobility and flexibility. The PRIMUS also comes equipped with a tailored audio system supporting Dolby Audio Premium for additional voice clarity for video conferencing purposes. It has undergone different validation stress trials, even passing 12 US military-grade tests that assess a machine's performance in case of extreme weather or severe external attack, proving that the PRIMUS is reliable and hardy as a commercial option.
Starhub - Linksys EA8100-AH Max-Stream router
Booth 8143
The new Linksys EA8100-AH Max-Stream router is made for congested apartment set-ups. It is equipped with a nifty feature called Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS) which enables it to gain 'VIP access' to WiFi channels not accessible to other routers. Which means that you skip the congested network spaces, allowing you to maximise the speed of your router.
AVITA IMAGO Smart mirror - Revolutionise your daily life
Booth 8251
The AVITA IMAGO integrates smart technology with our daily needs, harnessing Internet of Things (IoT) technology to create a series of products that can be controlled from one dashboard. Embedded with an Android operating system and multiple sensors, the Smart mirror analyses data collected from smart devices connected within the home environment, and uses the information and analytics to generate user-friendly reports such as the user's weight, skin condition and sleep quality, etc. To further enhance smart living, the AVITA IMAGO also provides other helpful information, such as breaking news and local and regional weather outlook.
Experience the Internet of Things (IoT) smart home living in COMEX 2018 brought to you by Samsung, Level 4
Booth 8218
Samsung's Vision for IoT
The Internet of things (IoT) has become a rapidly-growing segment of interest, with businesses investing more resources towards developing technological solutions within this space, and consumers experimenting more with tools such as voice recognition software and home automation systems.
On this front, consumer electronics giant Samsung is accelerating the realization of the Samsung smart home vision.
In Singapore, Samsung has partnered Singtel to launch the latter's Smart Home Solution and roll-out of Samsung Connect Home mesh Wi-Fi system as part of the ecosystem. With these platforms and tools such as Samsung's Smart Lock and IoT-enabled camera, consumers can remotely control a variety of home and devices - such as their security system, locks, kitchen appliances, TVs, speakers and more - via the SmartThings app. And if you like to take your IoT-proficiency up a notch, come check out the Samsung's booth on level 4 to access and experience SmartThings features across a range of Samsung products - including Smartphones, TVs, and fridges.
Experience Home Tech at COMEX2018 brought to you by Challenger, Level 6
Booth 6751
Curated by Challenger, these smart home systems and appliances will be showcased in real home settings like bedrooms, living rooms, gaming rooms and many more! Expect a wide array of Wi-Fi Mesh Network systems and Wi-Fi extenders which ensure one gets wi-fi reception in every corner of the home. Remember to check out the exclusive bundle deals right here at the Smart Home area, featuring smart home brands such as Google, D-link, Linksys, TP-link, Netgear and Asus.
DIY Lab by The Techanic, Level 6
Booth G8
Be Empowered with PC Building at DIY Lab by The Techanic and build a computer from scratch! Get tips and hands-on educational experience and start a DIY project with your friends and family. Learn the inner workings of a computer and how the hardware and software work. Don't miss EXCLUSIVE BRANDS available only in COMEX and other deals from brands such as Zowie, Asus, Nzxt, Intel, Logitech, AMD, Cool Master, Razer, MSI, Corsair and more. Remember to check out the exclusive offerings such as FREE 128SSD upgrade, gaming specs desktop at special price by Colorful and many more.
Gaming Activities brought to you by Gamepro, Level 4
Booth 8203
Are you ready for the ultimate GAM3.SHOW 2018 happening at COMEX 2018? Come down to Booth 8203 to catch GAM3.MOBILE MASTERS 2018 Qualifiers for Vainglory, Mobile Legends and PUBG Mobile tournaments!
Grab Exclusive Gaming Laptops with FREE Logitech gears and Gaming Accessories specials only at GAM3.ASIA x GAMEPROSG booth!
Overcooked Challenge on Nintendo Switch brought to you by Armaggeddon, Level 6
Booth 6117
Receive vouchers for games and gear when you participate in teams of two in our daily Overcooked challenge on Nintendo Switch. The top 3 scores will win great prizes including game vouchers, tickets to GameStart2018 and gear! Also, get 2 complimentary dream catcher turns (U.P. $5) to snag Disney licensed toys and merchandise with every $50 spent at participating local brands.
Korean Pavilion, Level 4
Booth K1
South Korea is already known as a booming tech hub and visitors can check out exciting products featuring innovative technologies direct from Korea!
COMEX 2018 is organised by Exhibits Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sphere Exhibits, the events and exhibition subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings.
Event details
COMEX 2018
6 to 9 September 2018
Suntec Convention Centre
Level 3 (11am - 9pm) and Levels 4 & 6 (12 - 9pm)
Free admission
For updates and the latest news, visit www.comexitshow.com.sg or Facebook and Instagram @ComexITShow.
