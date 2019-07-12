Singapore Press : 3Q Net Profit Falls in Challenging Media Environment -- Update

(Adds details on property segment revenue and profit)

By Martin Mou

Singapore Press Holdings (T39.SG) on Friday said its net profit fell 44% in the third quarter, as revenue from its media business faltered.

SPH posted net profit of S$26.2 million (US$19.3 million) in the quarter ended May 31, while revenue fell 1.6% to S$246.1 million, SPH said.

The company's media business revenue declined by 12% to S$439.7 million in the first nine months of this financial year. It didn't say how much its third-quarter media revenue was.

Noting its media business continues to be challenged, the company said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange, "We see improved recurring income from the property segment, which has expanded its portfolio following recent acquisitions."

Revenue from SPH's property segment rose 21% to S$220.7 million in the first nine months, generating S$132.8 million. The property segment's contribution to SPH's profits has now grown to about 80%, the company said.

