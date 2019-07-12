Log in
Singapore Press : 3Q Net Profit Falls in Challenging Media Environment -- Update

0
07/12/2019 | 07:06am EDT

(Adds details on property segment revenue and profit)

By Martin Mou

Singapore Press Holdings (T39.SG) on Friday said its net profit fell 44% in the third quarter, as revenue from its media business faltered.

SPH posted net profit of S$26.2 million (US$19.3 million) in the quarter ended May 31, while revenue fell 1.6% to S$246.1 million, SPH said.

The company's media business revenue declined by 12% to S$439.7 million in the first nine months of this financial year. It didn't say how much its third-quarter media revenue was.

Noting its media business continues to be challenged, the company said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange, "We see improved recurring income from the property segment, which has expanded its portfolio following recent acquisitions."

Revenue from SPH's property segment rose 21% to S$220.7 million in the first nine months, generating S$132.8 million. The property segment's contribution to SPH's profits has now grown to about 80%, the company said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 987 M
EBIT 2019 280 M
Net income 2019 213 M
Debt 2019 1 614 M
Yield 2019 4,62%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,71x
EV / Sales2020 5,44x
Capitalization 4 020 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,61  SGD
Last Close Price 2,49  SGD
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yat Chung Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hwee Song Chua Chief Financial Officer
Glen Gary Francis Chief Technology Officer
Siak Ching Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED5.51%2 964
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)--.--%19 492
INFORMA PLC32.91%13 156
PEARSON-9.85%8 264
AXEL SPRINGER SE25.35%7 526
SCHIBSTED0.02%6 163
