Singapore Press : 96.3 HAO FM's THE SEARCH FOR SINGAPORE'S BEST HAWKER CENTRE Results Revealed!

Singapore, 9 April 2019 - 96.3 HAO FM's The Search for Singapore's Best Hawker Centre campaignhas ended with Old Airport Road Food Centre gathering the most votes, making it the grand winner!

Since voting began, Old Airport Road Food Centre which has a legacy spanning 46 years, took the lead and amassed twice as many votes as its nearest competition. 96.3 HAO FM's Senior Programme Director Carine Ang said: 'Old Airport Road Food Centre is home to several stalls selling delicious local hawker fare. Many established stalls remain here, and other famous ones that have since moved out, originated

from

here. The location is convenient, especially with the introduction of the MRT station nearby. The facade has not changed with the rainbow coloured stairway remaining as iconic as ever! '

96.3 HAO FM's The Search for Singapore's Best Hawker Centreis the station's first ever campaign featuring local hawker culture. From 25 February to 10 March 2019, the station welcomed listeners to nominate the Hawker Centre that best represents Singapore based on criteria such as good food, ambience, hygiene, location, and historical value. 15 Hawker Centres were shortlisted and the public voted for the ultimate winner from 18 March to 5 April 2019.

Besides on-air promotions, DJs and the 'Little Red Dot' mascot went island-wide to rally for votes. Members of the public who participated in the voting process took home sponsored Pearlie White toothpastes and 96.3 HAO FM premiums. Three lucky participants who voted for the winning food centre were also awarded with$1000 cash each, sponsored also, by Pearlie White.

Visiting the various hawker centres allowed the DJs to understand and share more about the unique food culture in each precinct. Listeners would introduce famous food stalls to DJs through each Facebook LIVE session at the hawker centres. After each activation, DJs would stay to enjoy the local hawker fare.

Foodie DJ Anna had fun engaging stall owners during the rallying. The hawkers work very hard and many of them were appreciative of 96.3 HAO FM's efforts in organising this campaign. Mr Huang, who sells Char Kuay Teow, from Changi Village Market and Food Centre thanked 96.3 HAO FM during a Facebook LIVE session, for garnering the public's support towards hawker centres.

Hawker Centres are an integral part of Singapore's food culture, and everyone has his or herfavourite. However, the winning hawker centre, Old Airport Road Food Centre led since the start of the campaign, which reflected its status as the most popular food centre. Do head down to these nominated hawker centres, and see if they fulfil your personalfavouritehawker checklist!

96.3 HAO FM's THE SEARCH FOR SINGAPORE'S BEST HAWKER CENTRE Winner - Old Airport Road Food Centre!

After the closure of Kallang Airport in 1955, a residential town was formed and named Old Airport. In 1972, the government constructed the food centre in a bid to keep street hawkers organised within one area.

The 46 year-old hawker centre has two storeys, with the first consisting of 168 food stalls and the second, 136 retail shops. The food centre's construction costs2.5 million dollars and the architecture was considered modern of its time. It's close proximity to the city centre makes it a popular destination during supper time. The affordable food prices arealso another major drawing factor. After its face-lift in 2007, the food centre has had an increased seating capacity of 1904 seats, making it extremely comfortable for everyone.

The station will conclude the campaign with a finale event at Old Airport Road on 27 April, 12 to 2 pm. The event will be open to public and there will be vouchers and prizes to be won! Stay tuned to 96.3 HAO FM for more details!

