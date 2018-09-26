Singapore Press : Building robots, brain training and Franchising & Licensing Clinics at FLAsia

Log in
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
    
09/26/2018 | 04:56am CEST
Singapore, 26 September 2018- The 13th edition of Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia), the International Event for Entrepreneurship, Business Opportunities & Intellectual Property Rights in Asia, will be held at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall B, from 18 - 20 October.

FLAsia 2018 is presented by Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA) Singapore, and organised by BizLink Exhibition Services Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Sphere Exhibits, the events and exhibition arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

International brands from United States of America, United Kingdom, Europe (Italy and Spain), Canada and the Asia Pacific will be represented at this year's event.

FLAsia 2018 also features national pavilions from South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan led by Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA) Singapore, and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) respectively.

Individuals seeking business and investment opportunities can take their pick from categories ranging from Food & Beverage, Beauty & Wellness, Health & Fitness, Printing/ Printer Consumables to Real Estate/ Shopping Malls & Retail Space, etc.

Educational franchising and licensing concepts for children are also highly sought after. These focus on robotics, art, music, mathematics, reading, or sports and fitness.

First-time exhibitor Human Academy Robot School (Booth B18) is a robot education specialisation branch under Human Holdings Group, an integrated education group in Japan offering a diverse range of learning programmes.

Human Academy Robot School has been operating for 9 years with more than 20,000 students in 1,200 affiliated classrooms in Japan. The curriculum allows students aged 5 to 12 to build pre-designed robot sets designed by Robot Master, Mr Tomotaka Takahashi. Students will cultivate spatial perception and inventiveness while developing scientific knowledge by assembling robots from parts, gears and motors. Programming will also be incorporated. Mr Takahashi's representative works include creations such as the robotic phone 'RoBoHoN' and the robot astronaut 'KIROBO', the world's first conversational robot (co-developed with Toyota Motor and Dentsu).

The school has entered China, Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan, and it will be showcasing its concept at an exhibition in Singapore for the first time.

Another exhibitor, Brainy Moves (Booth C19), is a fun-filled brain training programme developed based on scientific research to enhance cognitive functions through novel and cognitively-engaging physical exercise, play, and, activities. Grounded in neuroscience, psychology, and, sports science, Brainy Moves is designed to increase neurogenesis (creation of new brain cells), enhance neuroplasticity (improve and strengthen neural pathways), and, regulate neurotransmitters (neurochemicals that regulate alertness, attention, and more).

This year, FLAsia will be introducing free 30 minute one-to-one consultations by experienced local business and franchise consultancy firms, as well as IP ValueLab, the enterprise engagement arm of Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), for visitors via the Franchising & Licensing Clinics.

Visitors can get free advice, assistance and connections to local experts and resources on franchising, licensing, and intellectual property (IP) strategies during these sessions.

Clinic sessions are limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis. Interested parties are required to first sign-up to visit FLAsia 2018 at www.FranchiseLicenseAsia.com/visitor-registrationbefore accessing the SMART MATCH business matching service portal to book a session.

FLAsia 2018 also features an Educational Conference where visitors can gain better knowledge on IP and legal aspects of franchising, and pick up tips and tricks from the success stories of FLAsia's exhibitors. Notable IP lawyers, Certified Franchise Executives and Practising Management Consultants will be speaking at the conference. View the schedule at www.FranchiseLicenseAsia.com/educon.

Pre-register to visit FLAsia 2018 from now till 16 October 2018, 9am at www.FranchiseLicenseAsia.com/visitor-registration. Admission is free.

All visitors are requested to be in business shirts or collared t-shirts, paired with appropriate long pants. Jackets are not necessary. Dresses, skirts or trousers are recommended for ladies. Kindly be advised that singlets, shorts, bermudas, sandals and slippers are not permitted in the exhibition.

ISSUED BY SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD
Co. Regn. No. 198402868E

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Teo (Ms)
Marketing & Communications Manager
BizLink Exhibition Services Pte Ltd
DID: 6848 5936
Email: melissa@bizlink.com.sg
Germain Chong (Ms)
Senior Marketing Executive
BizLink Exhibition Services Pte Ltd
DID: 6848 5257
Email: germain@bizlink.com.sg

Andrew Lum (Mr)

Assistant Manager

Corporate Communications & CSR
Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
DID: 6319 1982
Email: alum@sph.com.sg

About BizLink Exhibition Services Pte Ltd

BizLink Exhibition Services Pte Ltd is Singapore's leading exhibition organiser in the fields of gifts and premiums, stationery and office solutions, printing, packaging and signage, and also in the sector of franchising and licensing.

By enhancing our exhibition and event management expertise with alliances and other capabilities, we help move clients forward to achieve their business aims. With a dynamic team having over 30 years of collective relevant experience, deep industry and business expertise, broad media resources and a proven track record, BizLink Exhibition Services is fully committed to providing utmost quality services, delivering exceptional results.

About Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, main board-listed Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) is Asia's leading media organisation, engaging minds and enriching lives across multiple languages and platforms.

SPH's core business is publishing of newspapers, magazines and books in both print and digital editions. It also owns other digital products, online classifieds, radio stations and outdoor media.

On the property front, SPH owns 70% in a real estate investment trust called SPH REIT which comprises Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property in Orchard Road, The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall and The Rail Mall, a stretch of shopping and dining outlets along Upper Bukit Timah Road. SPH also owns and operates The Seletar Mall. It is developing a new commercial cum residential site at Woodleigh. It also has a stake in Chinatown Point and acquired a portfolio of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) in the United Kingdom.

It is in the aged care sector and owns Orange Valley, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator.

SPH runs a regional events arm and a chain of Buzz retail outlets. It also invested in the education business.

For more information, please visit www.sph.com.sg.

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 02:55:05 UTC
