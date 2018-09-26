Singapore Press : Building robots, brain training and Franchising & Licensing Clinics at FLAsia

- The 13th edition of Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia), the International Event for Entrepreneurship, Business Opportunities & Intellectual Property Rights in Asia, will be held at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall B, from 18 - 20 October.

FLAsia 2018 is presented by Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA) Singapore, and organised by BizLink Exhibition Services Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Sphere Exhibits, the events and exhibition arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

International brands from United States of America, United Kingdom, Europe (Italy and Spain), Canada and the Asia Pacific will be represented at this year's event.

FLAsia 2018 also features national pavilions from South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan led by Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA) Singapore, and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) respectively.

Individuals seeking business and investment opportunities can take their pick from categories ranging from Food & Beverage, Beauty & Wellness, Health & Fitness, Printing/ Printer Consumables to Real Estate/ Shopping Malls & Retail Space, etc.

Educational franchising and licensing concepts for children are also highly sought after. These focus on robotics, art, music, mathematics, reading, or sports and fitness.

First-time exhibitor Human Academy Robot School (Booth B18) is a robot education specialisation branch under Human Holdings Group, an integrated education group in Japan offering a diverse range of learning programmes.

Human Academy Robot School has been operating for 9 years with more than 20,000 students in 1,200 affiliated classrooms in Japan. The curriculum allows students aged 5 to 12 to build pre-designed robot sets designed by Robot Master, Mr Tomotaka Takahashi. Students will cultivate spatial perception and inventiveness while developing scientific knowledge by assembling robots from parts, gears and motors. Programming will also be incorporated. Mr Takahashi's representative works include creations such as the robotic phone 'RoBoHoN' and the robot astronaut 'KIROBO', the world's first conversational robot (co-developed with Toyota Motor and Dentsu).

The school has entered China, Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan, and it will be showcasing its concept at an exhibition in Singapore for the first time.

Another exhibitor, Brainy Moves (Booth C19), is a fun-filled brain training programme developed based on scientific research to enhance cognitive functions through novel and cognitively-engaging physical exercise, play, and, activities. Grounded in neuroscience, psychology, and, sports science, Brainy Moves is designed to increase neurogenesis (creation of new brain cells), enhance neuroplasticity (improve and strengthen neural pathways), and, regulate neurotransmitters (neurochemicals that regulate alertness, attention, and more).

This year, FLAsia will be introducing free 30 minute one-to-one consultations by experienced local business and franchise consultancy firms, as well as IP ValueLab, the enterprise engagement arm of Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), for visitors via the Franchising & Licensing Clinics.

Visitors can get free advice, assistance and connections to local experts and resources on franchising, licensing, and intellectual property (IP) strategies during these sessions.

Clinic sessions are limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis. Interested parties are required to first sign-up to visit FLAsia 2018 at www.FranchiseLicenseAsia.com/visitor-registrationbefore accessing the SMART MATCH business matching service portal to book a session.

FLAsia 2018 also features an Educational Conference where visitors can gain better knowledge on IP and legal aspects of franchising, and pick up tips and tricks from the success stories of FLAsia's exhibitors. Notable IP lawyers, Certified Franchise Executives and Practising Management Consultants will be speaking at the conference. View the schedule at www.FranchiseLicenseAsia.com/educon.

Pre-register to visit FLAsia 2018 from now till 16 October 2018, 9am at www.FranchiseLicenseAsia.com/visitor-registration. Admission is free.

All visitors are requested to be in business shirts or collared t-shirts, paired with appropriate long pants. Jackets are not necessary. Dresses, skirts or trousers are recommended for ladies. Kindly be advised that singlets, shorts, bermudas, sandals and slippers are not permitted in the exhibition.

ISSUED BY SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD

Co. Regn. No. 198402868E



For more information, please contact:

Melissa Teo (Ms)

Marketing & Communications Manager

BizLink Exhibition Services Pte Ltd

DID: 6848 5936

Email: melissa@bizlink.com.sg

Germain Chong (Ms)

Senior Marketing Executive

BizLink Exhibition Services Pte Ltd

DID: 6848 5257

Email: germain@bizlink.com.sg

Andrew Lum (Mr)

Assistant Manager