Singapore Press : CLEO Most Eligible Bachelors brings you a smoking-hot collection of eligible bachelors across Singapore

Singapore, 9 April 2018 - CLEO, Singapore's best-selling young women's magazine brand, will unveil the line-up of CLEO Most Eligible Bachelors on www.CLEO.com.sg and in the May issue of CLEO Singapore.

Now in its 24th year, CLEO Singapore's flagship event, CLEO Most Eligible Bachelors, continues to be a highly anticipated annual event in search of the hottest men in town.

To find out more about the bachelors, visit www.CLEO.com.sg and cast a vote for your favourite bachelor. Over the next two months, CLEO will also be releasing more videos and articles about the bachelors.

CLEO's Associate Editor Sophie Hong, said: 'There's a multitude of things that makes a guy attractive, and that's what I love most about CLEO's Most Eligible Bachelors - it's beyond how defined their abs are or how chiseled their jaw looks.'

'There's Syafiq, who started the acclaimed Burgs by Project Warung to fill the gap in the market for affordable, Halal gourmet burgers; Janan, who has done volunteer work with refugees in places like Greece and Palestine; Oz, who's so passionate about his sport that he quit his job as an interior architect to be a full-time national rower; Thomas, the serial entrepreneur with 11 businesses to his name; and Ian, who dropped out of poly and fought his way to Cambridge to become a doctor.'

'Ultimately, CLEO's Most Eligible Bachelors is all about celebrating the amazing guys we have in Singapore, and I can't wait for our readers to meet them.'

Only one bachelor will be announced and named the winner of CLEO Most Eligible Bachelors 2019 at the Finals Party, which will be held at Zouk at Clarke Quay on 24 May 2019.

The Finals Party will be an arcade-themed party. It will be a night of fun and entertainment alongside the bachelors, with plenty of opportunities for guests to get up close and personal with them. CLEO will also be showcasing a curation of arcade rooms with exciting and interactive activities!

For more information, please visit http://www.cleo.com.sg/bachelors/2019/

CLEO Most Eligible Bachelors 2019 is proudly sponsored by Sloggi, Swatch and Zalora.

About CLEO Singapore

CLEO Singapore was launched in October 1994 with a simple mission: To provide young women with fun, intelligent and empowering articles. Targeting readers aged 20 to 29, CLEO has maintained its strength, expertise and credibility in communicating to women in their twenties for the past 25 years. CLEO continues to rank as Singapore's best-selling young women's magazine brand with a strong readership of 36,000 readers (AC Nielson Media Index 2017) and majority of the readers aged from 20 to 29. No other women's magazine brand taps into the twenties market with the strength, expertise and credibility of CLEO. Whether our reader wants to be informed, inspired, or entertained; CLEO.com.sg is their go-to digital destination. CLEO continues to be one of the strongest media brands in Singapore reaching out to an audience of more than 850,000 through various 360 degree initiatives including CLEO.com.sg.

About SPH Magazines

SPH Magazines Pte Ltd is Singapore's premier magazine media company with a portfolio of more than 80 brands and products in Singapore and the region. Its diverse portfolio includes brands such as Her World, Harper's Bazaar, The Peak, Home & Decor and HardwareZone, all of which are well-established market leaders in their respective genres.

It delivers award-winning content across print, online and mobile touch points and organises signature events all year round, reaching more than 6 million consumers monthly.

SPH Magazines prides itself on the ability to deliver high-performing 360 marketing campaigns for advertisers, by leveraging its strong brand heritage and highly engaged audiences. Its innovative advertising solutions incorporate cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled distribution network achieved through strategic partner tie-ups.

SPH Magazines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), a publicly-listed media company. It also has offices in Malaysia and Hong Kong.

For more information, follow SPH Magazines on Twitter @SPHMagazines or visit www.sphmagazines.com.sg.