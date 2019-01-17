Singapore Press : CLEO redefines what it means to be a millennial media brand in 2019

Singapore, 18 January 2019 - Focusing on everything from pop culture to career, CLEO's new 360° integration leverages the power of a diverse set of voices among Singapore's millennials and Gen-Z women.

On CLEO .com.sg , there are features on relationships, dating, beauty, celebrities and fashion trends, creating impactful conversations around the interests and issues engaging millennials and Gen-Z women today.

CLEOfashion and beauty videos also have unique points of view. Many feature celebrities or social mediainfluencers, while others feature real Singapore women in their 20s, including CLEOreaders and staff, to make these videos uniquely authentic and engaging.

With a fresh focus on on-the-ground events, 2019 will see even more events for CLEOSociety members. The CLEOSociety is a club which lets women in their 20s try beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, appear in CLEO's stories and videos, and get exclusive invitations to in-store events. It is an ideal opportunity for sponsors to reach out to Singapore millennials and Gen-Z women.

The print issue of CLEOnow comes with QR codes which instantly lead to related content online. The magazine also gets an update, with a more sophisticated design and contemporary wood-free paper pages. There are now 10 issues per year, with two double issues - the Dec/Jan festive issue and the Jul/Aug summer issue. Each issue retails for $3.50.

CLEOis the authentic voice for the new generation of change-makers, and with this new integrated direction, readers can look forward to even more engaging content from the brand.

