Singapore Press : CLEO redefines what it means to be a millennial media brand in 2019

Singapore, 18 January 2019 - Focusing on everything from pop culture to career, CLEO's new 360° integration leverages the power of a diverse set of voices among Singapore's millennials and Gen-Z women.
On CLEO.com.sg, there are features on relationships, dating, beauty, celebrities and fashion trends, creating impactful conversations around the interests and issues engaging millennials and Gen-Z women today.
CLEOfashion and beauty videos also have unique points of view. Many feature celebrities or social mediainfluencers, while others feature real Singapore women in their 20s, including CLEOreaders and staff, to make these videos uniquely authentic and engaging.
With a fresh focus on on-the-ground events, 2019 will see even more events for CLEOSociety members. The CLEOSociety is a club which lets women in their 20s try beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, appear in CLEO's stories and videos, and get exclusive invitations to in-store events. It is an ideal opportunity for sponsors to reach out to Singapore millennials and Gen-Z women.
The print issue of CLEOnow comes with QR codes which instantly lead to related content online. The magazine also gets an update, with a more sophisticated design and contemporary wood-free paper pages. There are now 10 issues per year, with two double issues - the Dec/Jan festive issue and the Jul/Aug summer issue. Each issue retails for $3.50.
CLEOis the authentic voice for the new generation of change-makers, and with this new integrated direction, readers can look forward to even more engaging content from the brand.
Brand footprint
73% of audience are single, millennial PMEB women in their 20s
11 thousand subscribers to the weekly email newsletter
175 thousand - Social mediareach across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and LINE
About CLEOSingapore
CLEOis one of the strongest mediabrands in Singapore with an audience of more than 471,000, reached through 360 degree initiatives including CLEO.com.sg, social mediaand innovative on-ground events. Targeting woman aged 20 to 29, CLEO.com.sg is the go-to digital destination for Millenial and Gen Z women who want to be informed, inspired and entertained. The print magazine launched in 1994, and with 49,000 readers it remains Singapore's best-selling young women's magazine (AC Nielson MediaIndex 2018).
About SPH Magazines SPH Magazines Pte Ltd is Singapore's premier magazine mediacompany with a portfolio of more than 80 brands and products in Singapore and the region. Its diverse portfolio includes brands such as Her World, Harper's Bazaar, The Peak, Home & Decor and HardwareZone, all of which are well-established market leaders in their respective genres. It delivers award-winning content across print, online and mobile touch points and organises signature events all year round, reaching more than 6 million consumers monthly. SPH Magazines prides itself on the ability to deliver high-performing 360 marketing campaigns for advertisers, by leveraging its strong brand heritage and highly engaged audiences. Its innovative advertising solutions incorporate cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled distribution network achieved through strategic partner tie-ups. SPH Magazines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), a publicly-listed mediacompany. It also has offices in Malaysia and Hong Kong. For more information, follow SPH Magazines on Twitter @SPHMagazines or visit www.sphmagazines.com.sg.
