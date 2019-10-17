Singapore Press : Fiscal Year Net Profit Fell as Media Sales Weighed

By Yifan Wang



Singapore Press Holdings Ltd.'s (T39.SG) net profit fell 23% in fiscal 2019, as its media business continued to struggle.

Net profit for the year ended Aug. 31 was 213.2 million Singapore dollars (US$156.2 million) compared with S$278.4 million in the previous fiscal year, the company said Thursday evening.

Total revenue during the period fell 2.8% on year to S$977.7 million, as media revenue declined by 12% with drops in both print advertising and circulation sales, it said, adding property revenue supported performance with a 22% rise.

Given faltering demand for print advertising, Singapore Press said it will restructure its media business. Part of the process will include cutting about 5% of staff in the Media Group, the company said.

It expects to complete the restructuring is expected to complete by the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com