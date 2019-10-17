Log in
Singapore Press : Fiscal Year Net Profit Fell as Media Sales Weighed

10/17/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd.'s (T39.SG) net profit fell 23% in fiscal 2019, as its media business continued to struggle.

Net profit for the year ended Aug. 31 was 213.2 million Singapore dollars (US$156.2 million) compared with S$278.4 million in the previous fiscal year, the company said Thursday evening.

Total revenue during the period fell 2.8% on year to S$977.7 million, as media revenue declined by 12% with drops in both print advertising and circulation sales, it said, adding property revenue supported performance with a 22% rise.

Given faltering demand for print advertising, Singapore Press said it will restructure its media business. Part of the process will include cutting about 5% of staff in the Media Group, the company said.

It expects to complete the restructuring is expected to complete by the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 962 M
EBIT 2020 247 M
Net income 2020 178 M
Debt 2020 1 795 M
Yield 2020 5,49%
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,43x
EV / Sales2021 5,46x
Capitalization 3 431 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,35  SGD
Last Close Price 2,13  SGD
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yat Chung Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hwee Song Chua Group Chief Financial Officer
Glen Gary Francis Chief Technology Officer
Siak Ching Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.75%2 538
INFORMA PLC21.71%12 321
AXEL SPRINGER SE28.39%7 568
PEARSON PLC-27.51%6 799
SCHIBSTED15.99%6 519
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED12.85%3 197
