Singapore Press : INVEST Fair 2018 - Be Engaged

Singapore, 20 August 2018 - ShareInvestor, a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH), will be holding its annual INVEST Fair from 25-26 August 2018 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Exhibition Halls 405 and 406. The fair is jointly organised by ShareInvestor and The Business Times.

Themed 'Be Engaged', the two-day event will be packed with talks and activities which will contain updates on new financial products as well as the market outlook for 2H 2018 and beyond.

This year, INVEST Fair attracted a total of 58 partners including local and overseas brokers, product issuers, platforms, educators and listed companies.

Keynote speakers, Anton Kreil (US), Qi Wang (Hong Kong), Roger Montgomery (Australia) and Hu Li Yang (Taiwan), will share their views on the market outlook through keynote sessions and panel discussions.

There will also be two panel discussions focusing on the market outlook in 2H 2018. Featuring expert panelists from US, Australia, China, Taiwan and Singapore, the panel will discuss topics such as the recent Fed hikes, the current US-China trade war and opportunities and risks in this volatile market.

For the first time at INVEST Fair, SGX Pavilion will showcase a series of C-Suite conversations across 5 themes: Asian Healthcare Market - Poised for Growth; Homegrown Companies with Global and Regional Presence; Companies Connected to the Belt-Road Initiative; The Disrupted and the Disruptors; and Local and Overseas Property Play. Each theme will feature presentations by CEOs and a panel discussion.

At the Manulife FA Financial Clinic, investors will get to interact with financial advisors through one-to-one sessions. The financial advisors will share how investors can achieve their financial objectives, taking into consideration their age, risk appetite and existing financial commitments.

The ASEAN Pavilion, anchored by Maybank Kim Eng, will also showcase listed companies from regional market to guide local retail investors in exploring markets beyond Singapore. They will also conduct a speaking session - Beyond This Little Red Dot: Capitalising on Global Opportunities. Beyond the information and knowledge, PhillipCapital will be having six rounds of stocks and funds auction across two days. Be engaged in an exciting auction with fellow investors and bid for stocks from the Singapore Exchange, NASDAQ and Hong Kong Exchange at 50% off!

Mr Christopher Lee, Chief Executive Officer of ShareInvestor, said: 'INVEST Fair has been our annual flagship event in Singapore for investors and traders alike since 2007. Our goal is to keep you updated about market development and trends that may impact your portfolio, and to showcase products and services to help you achieve your personal financial goals. This year's INVEST Fair features a series of curated activities to engage and empower investors to make better investment choices.'

Admission to INVEST Fair 2018 is free. For more details, please visit www.investfair.com.sg.

About ShareInvestor ShareInvestor is a finance-focused media & technology subsidiary of SPH with operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia. ShareInvestor operates the largest investor relations network in South East Asia and its corporate clients include blue chip companies across the region. The company provides both online and offline investor relations and communication services for these companies. As a technology company, ShareInvestor provides online market data information for multiple markets across its online toolsets, ShareInvestor Station™, ShareInvestor WebPro™ and ShareInvestor Mobile. The company also assists public listed companies and financial institutions with their corporate website designs and technology services. ShareInvestor organizes financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale conferences, INVEST Fair in Singapore and Malaysia draw thousands of participants from Asia to the shows. In 2008, the ShareInvestor Group of companies was acquired by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH). More information can be found atwww.ShareInvestorHoldings.com.