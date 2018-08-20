Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Press Holdings Limited    SPRM   SG1P66918738

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (SPRM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Singapore Press : INVEST Fair 2018 - Be Engaged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 05:56am CEST

Singapore, 20 August 2018- ShareInvestor, a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH), will be holding its annual INVEST Fair from 25-26 August 2018at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Exhibition Halls 405 and 406. The fair is jointly organised by ShareInvestor and The Business Times.

Themed 'Be Engaged', the two-day event will be packed with talks and activities which will contain updates on new financial products as well as the market outlook for 2H 2018 and beyond.

This year, INVEST Fair attracted a total of 58 partners including local and overseas brokers, product issuers, platforms, educators and listed companies.

Keynote speakers, Anton Kreil (US), Qi Wang (Hong Kong), Roger Montgomery (Australia) and Hu Li Yang (Taiwan), will share their views on the market outlook through keynote sessions and panel discussions.

There will also be two panel discussions focusing on the market outlook in 2H 2018. Featuring expert panelists from US, Australia, China, Taiwan and Singapore, the panel will discuss topics such as the recent Fed hikes, the current US-China trade war and opportunities and risks in this volatile market.

For the first time at INVEST Fair, SGX Pavilion will showcase a series of C-Suite conversations across 5 themes: Asian Healthcare Market - Poised for Growth; Homegrown Companies with Global and Regional Presence; Companies Connected to the Belt-Road Initiative; The Disrupted and the Disruptors; and Local and Overseas Property Play. Each theme will feature presentations by CEOs and a panel discussion.

At the Manulife FA Financial Clinic, investors will get to interact with financial advisors through one-to-one sessions. The financial advisors will share how investors can achieve their financial objectives, taking into consideration their age, risk appetite and existing financial commitments.

The ASEAN Pavilion, anchored by Maybank Kim Eng, will also showcase listed companies from regional market to guide local retail investors in exploring markets beyond Singapore. They will also conduct a speaking session - Beyond This Little Red Dot: Capitalising on Global Opportunities. Beyond the information and knowledge, PhillipCapital will be having six rounds of stocks and funds auction across two days. Be engaged in an exciting auction with fellow investors and bid for stocks from the Singapore Exchange, NASDAQ and Hong Kong Exchange at 50% off!

Mr Christopher Lee, Chief Executive Officer of ShareInvestor, said: 'INVEST Fair has been our annual flagship event in Singapore for investors and traders alike since 2007. Our goal is to keep you updated about market development and trends that may impact your portfolio, and to showcase products and services to help you achieve your personal financial goals. This year's INVEST Fair features a series of curated activities to engage and empower investors to make better investment choices.'

Admission to INVEST Fair 2018 is free. For more details, please visit www.investfair.com.sg.

Issued by Singapore Press Holdings Limited

Co. Regn. No. 198402868E

For more information, please contact:

Cecilia Lim Executive ShareInvestor Pte Ltd DID: 6517 8782

Email: cecilia.lim@shareinvestor.com

Elaine Chrysta Tan

Executive

Corporate Communications & CSR

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

DID: 6319 1613

Email: elainect@sph.com.sg

Rebecca Chee

Executive

Corporate Communications & CSR

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

DID: 6319 1124

Email: rchee@sph.com.sg

About ShareInvestor ShareInvestor is a finance-focused media & technology subsidiary of SPH with operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia. ShareInvestor operates the largest investor relations network in South East Asia and its corporate clients include blue chip companies across the region. The company provides both online and offline investor relations and communication services for these companies. As a technology company, ShareInvestor provides online market data information for multiple markets across its online toolsets, ShareInvestor Station™, ShareInvestor WebPro™ and ShareInvestor Mobile. The company also assists public listed companies and financial institutions with their corporate website designs and technology services. ShareInvestor organizes financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale conferences, INVEST Fair in Singapore and Malaysia draw thousands of participants from Asia to the shows. In 2008, the ShareInvestor Group of companies was acquired by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH). More information can be found atwww.ShareInvestorHoldings.com.

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 03:55:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS L
05:56aSINGAPORE PRESS : INVEST Fair 2018 - Be Engaged
PU
08/08SINGAPORE PRESS : ONE FM 91.3 UNVEILS A NEW LOOK AND WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU &nda..
PU
08/06SINGAPORE PRESS : All StarHub mobile postpaid customers to enjoy free local data..
PU
08/03SINGAPORE PRESS : Miss Universe® Singapore 2018 unveils its Top 15 finalists
PU
07/31SINGAPORE PRESS : SPH and SPH Foundation donate $350,000 to Community Chest
PU
07/26SINGAPORE PRESS : STJobs Career & Learning Fair 2018 returns on 28 and 29 July
PU
07/25SINGAPORE PRESS : HP and Singapore Press Holdings collaborate to provide innovat..
PU
07/23SINGAPORE PRESS : SPH Magazines partners with Times Publishing to bring digital ..
PU
07/18SINGAPORE PRESS : MEN’S HEALTH SINGAPORE CELEBRATES 15 YEARS WITH ALLAN WU..
PU
07/16SINGAPORE PRESS : 29 recipients for SPH and SPH Foundation Scholarship awards
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/12Singapore Press reports Q1 results 
2017The Short Case For Singapore Press Holdings 
2017Singapore Press reports Q3 results 
2017SPH : Media Giant In Singapore Set To Embark On Strategic Transformation With Ne.. 
2016Singapore Press reports FQ3 results 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 995 M
EBIT 2018 276 M
Net income 2018 216 M
Debt 2018 1 062 M
Yield 2018 5,07%
P/E ratio 2018 20,96
P/E ratio 2019 20,29
EV / Sales 2018 5,57x
EV / Sales 2019 5,70x
Capitalization 4 482 M
Chart SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Press Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,62  SGD
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yat Chung Ng Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Yang Lee Chairman
Hwee Song Chua Chief Financial Officer
Huan Ping Low Executive Vice President-Technology
Glen Gary Francis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED4.87%3 270
INFORMA PLC7.84%12 429
PEARSON24.65%9 139
SCHIBSTED21.48%7 739
AXEL SPRINGER SE-7.80%7 410
LAGARDÈRE-6.70%3 740
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.