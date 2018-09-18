Log in
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Singapore Press : Oktoberfest Asia returns for the 6th year

Singapore, 18 September 2018 - Oktoberfest Asia, Singapore's biggest and most authentic Oktoberfest, is back! It will be held in a fully air-conditioned marquee at Tan Quee Lan Street from 18 - 21 October.

Festival-goers can expect a variety of free flow beers from German breweries Paulaner Bräuhaus, Bitburger, Weihenstephan and Benediktiner; German delicacies by Shiso and entertainment by Bavarian Oompah band, Rock Oompahs, during the four-day festival. There will also be Festival Beers brewed specially for the event.

A special Oktoberfest Buffet Menu will be prepared for VIP ticket-holders to enjoy with their free flow beers. Sunday is family day with game stalls, bouncy castles and fringe activities to keep the kids entertained.

Oktoberfest Asia 2018 is jointly organised by Oktoberfest Asia Prost Pte Ltd and Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

Event details

Oktoberfest Asia 2018

Date: 18 to 21 October

Time: 6pm to 12 midnight ( 18 to 20 October ) and 11am to 8pm ( 21 October )

Venue: Tan Quee Lan Street

Website and ticketing details: www.oktoberfestasia.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oktoberfestasia

Instagram: www.instagram.com/oktoberfestasia

Hashtag: #oktoberfestasia2018

For more information, please contact:

Cherie Lee
Assistant Marketing Manager
Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd
DID: 6319 4034
Email: cheriel@sph.com.sg

Zach Wong

Oktoberfest Asia Prost Pte Ltd
Email: zach@ofaprost.com

Andrew Lum
Assistant Manager
Corporate Communications & CSR
Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
DID: 6319 1982
Email: alum@sph.com.sg

About Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd

A wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Sphere Exhibits, which stands for 'SPH Events, Roadshows and Exhibitions', aims to be the leading events company catering to a diverse mix of trade and consumer clientele.

Backed by a committed and experienced team of professionals and SPH's comprehensive range of media platforms, Sphere Exhibits' shows, events and exhibitions centre on unique concepts that attract local audiences and regional participants. Among the Sphere Exhibits' event are The IT Show, COMEX, Licence2Play, Asian Masters, Gusto Italiano, Gourmet Japan and SmartKids Asia.

Leveraging on its expertise in event conceptualization, planning and execution, Sphere Exhibits delivers memorable and quality events that meet the objectives of is clientele and partners.
About Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, main board-listed Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) is Asia's leading media organisation, engaging minds and enriching lives across multiple languages and platforms.

SPH's core business is publishing of newspapers, magazines and books in both print and digital editions. It also owns other digital products, online classifieds, radio stations and outdoormedia.

On the property front, SPH owns 70% in a real estate investment trust called SPH REIT which comprises Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property in Orchard Road, The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall and The Rail Mall, a stretch of shopping and dining outlets along Upper Bukit Timah Road. SPH also owns and operates The Seletar Mall. It is developing a new commercial cum residential site at Woodleigh. It also has a stake in Chinatown Point and acquired a portfolio of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) in the United Kingdom.

It is in the aged care sector and owns Orange Valley, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator.

SPH runs a regional events arm and a chain of Buzz retail outlets. It also invested in the education business.

For more information, please visit www.sph.com.sg.

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 03:57:07 UTC
