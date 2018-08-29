Singapore Press : SPH Magazines expands The WIFI Library to more venues providing complimentary digital magazines for readers

Readers will have complimentary access to 7000 magazine titles when they log on to The WIFI Library at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore.

Wednesday, 29 August 2018- Starting from August 2018, SPH Magazines will be expanding The WIFI Library to Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore. This is the first time The WIFI Library, a complimentary digital magazines service, is expanding into a luxury hotel. This service was previously launched at all OCBC bank branches in August 2017 and is also available at Paragon, The Seletar Mall, The Clementi Mall and all HomeTeamNS clubhouses.

Readers on The WIFI Library get to enjoy free access to 7000 titles from the digital magazine library offered by SPH Magazines. Leading titles by SPH Magazines include Her World, Female, Torque, Home & Décor, Nuyou, Harper's Bazaar, Cleo, The Singapore Women's Weekly, Shape, Young Parents, Men's Health and HWM.

To connect to The WIFI Library, users will simply have to connect to the WIFI network, download the MyNewsstand app from the App store or Google Play store and start reading the complimentary digital magazines.This digital magazine library can only be accessed at any of the locations where The WIFI Library is available.

The subscription fees for SPH Magazines range from S$2.00 to S$30.00 a month. Visitors to the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore can now browse for free while in the hotel, staying updated on the latest trends in fashion, lifestyle, business, technology, and more.

Mr Loh Yew Seng, CEO, SPH Magazines said 'Digital reading solutions have been on the rise in this fast-evolving technological landscape. Since the launch of The WIFI Library in selected malls and banks, we have received positive feedback. This time, by bringing The WIFI Library to the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, we hope that even more readers will be able to easily access our wide range of magazines available on the digital library.'

Mr Bipan Kapur, General Manager, Shangri-la Hotel Singapore, said 'It is our privilege to introduce The WIFI Library at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore to enhance our guests' experience with complimentary access to Asia's top magazine titles. We are honoured to be the first hotel in Singapore to partner with SPH and introduce the WIFI Library to all our guests.'

About SPH Magazines SPH Magazines Pte Ltd is Singapore's premier magazine media company with a portfolio of more than 80 brands and products in Singapore and the region. Its diverse portfolio includes brands such as Her World, Harper's Bazaar, The Peak, Home & Decor and HardwareZone, all of which are well-established market leaders in their respective genres. It delivers award-winning content across print, online and mobile touch points and organises signature events all year round, reaching more than 6 million consumers monthly. SPH Magazines prides itself on the ability to deliver high-performing 360 marketing campaigns for advertisers, by leveraging its strong brand heritage and highly engaged audiences. Its innovative advertising solutions incorporate cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled distribution network achieved through strategic partner tie-ups. SPH Magazines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), a publicly-listed media company. It also has offices in Malaysia and Hong Kong.