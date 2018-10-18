Singapore Press : SPHMBO Unveils Largest Sequential LED-lit Billboard with Martell

Log in
10/18/2018 | 04:58am CEST

Singapore, 18 October 2018 - SPHMBO, the outdoor media arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), has unveiled Singapore's largest sequential LED-lit billboard for Martell's latest campaign titled 'Icons Grow Bold'. To promote the launch of the new Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels, the premium cognac brand teamed up with SPHMBO to concoct a creative out-of-home showcase by retrofitting a large-format static billboard with sequential LED modules and a 3D build of its new product. This marks the first time an installation of such scale is launched in Singapore.

The L-shaped billboard is situated at Scotts Square, a luxury boutique mall in Orchard's shopping belt. Positioned at an elevation above the main thoroughfares of Scotts Road and Orchard Road, it offers long-distance visibility to heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Measuring 50 metres by 11 metres, equivalent to the size of two tennis courts, the showcase features a custom-built Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels bottle as the centrepiece of the installation. The larger-than-life structure is juxtaposed with a backdrop of stand-out imagery powered by vertical backlit LED panels, each illuminated at a pre-determined sequence at regular intervals. The result is a spectacular 3D sequential LED display which automatically lights up the night sky at dusk.

Targeting younger adult consumers aged between 25 and 40 years old, the campaign aims to reignite affinity for Martell by positioning the brand as a contemporary innovator and inspire consumers to choose the Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels for their nights out.

Julie Wee, Product Development Director of SPHMBO, said: 'We are excited to partner with Martell on this landmark display which gives powerful creative treatment to a strategically-placed outdoor site. We will continue to focus efforts on tailoring our solutions to create enhanced impressions and help build brands of the future.'

'The ground-breaking execution manages to capture the essence of modernity that Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels was meant to convey,' Aaron Yang, Group Brand Manager of Pernod Ricard Singapore said.

The out-of-home showcase is scheduled to illuminate the iconic junction of Singapore's premier shopping district every night at 7pm from September to November 2018. It constitutes part of an integrated media strategy which also includes print, online, digital media buys, social media content and direct consumer engagement in renowned drinking establishments. The campaign is handled by media agency Mindshare and creative agency Ogilvy.

ISSUED BY SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD

Co. Regn. No. 198402868E

For more information, please contact:

Clara Cheong

Assistant Manager

Product Development

SPHMBO

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

DID: 6319 1271

Email: wscheong@sph.com.sg

Elaine Chrysta Tan

Executive

Corporate Communications & CSR

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

DID: +65 6319 1613

Email: elainect@sph.com.sg

About SPHMBO

SPHMBO is the outdoor media arm of Singapore Press Holdings Limited. It specializes in providing impactful large outdoor LED billboards at premium outdoor media locations in the Central Business District and Orchard Road to indoor digital screens in selective shopping malls. Some key digital offerings include large digital screens at Chevron House, 313@somerset, VivoCity, HDB Hub and Bedok Town Square.

It also provides static outdoor media solutions through its network of large format billboards and banners in the city, including the underground pedestrian network (UPN) from Ocean Financial Centre, One Raffles Quay, The Sail to Marina Bay Link Mall. It also manages Paragon's façade which displays Orchard's largest static billboard as well as the iconic façades of Rendezvous Hotel, Midpoint Orchard, Centrepoint, Scotts Square and Tanglin Mall.

About Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, main board-listed Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) is Asia's leading media organisation, engaging minds and enriching lives across multiple languages and platforms.

SPH's core business is publishing of newspapers, magazines and books in both print and digital editions. It also owns other digital products, online classifieds, radio stations and outdoor media.

On the property front, SPH owns 70% in a real estate investment trust called SPH REIT which comprises Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property in Orchard Road, The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall and The Rail Mall, a stretch of shopping and dining outlets along Upper Bukit Timah Road. SPH also owns and operates The Seletar Mall. It is developing a new commercial cum residential site at Woodleigh. It also has a stake in Chinatown Point and acquired a portfolio of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) in the United Kingdom.

It is in the aged care sector and owns Orange Valley, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator.

SPH runs a regional events arm and a chain of Buzz retail outlets. It also invested in the education business.

For more information, please visit www.sph.com.sg.

Facebook: facebook.com/officialsph/
 Twitter: @official_sph
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/singapore-press-holdings/

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 02:57:07 UTC
