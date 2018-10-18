Singapore Press : SPHMBO Unveils Largest Sequential LED-lit Billboard with Martell

Singapore, 18 October 2018 - SPHMBO, the outdoor media arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), has unveiled Singapore's largest sequential LED-lit billboard for Martell's latest campaign titled 'Icons Grow Bold'. To promote the launch of the new Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels, the premium cognac brand teamed up with SPHMBO to concoct a creative out-of-home showcase by retrofitting a large-format static billboard with sequential LED modules and a 3D build of its new product. This marks the first time an installation of such scale is launched in Singapore.

The L-shaped billboard is situated at Scotts Square, a luxury boutique mall in Orchard's shopping belt. Positioned at an elevation above the main thoroughfares of Scotts Road and Orchard Road, it offers long-distance visibility to heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Measuring 50 metres by 11 metres, equivalent to the size of two tennis courts, the showcase features a custom-built Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels bottle as the centrepiece of the installation. The larger-than-life structure is juxtaposed with a backdrop of stand-out imagery powered by vertical backlit LED panels, each illuminated at a pre-determined sequence at regular intervals. The result is a spectacular 3D sequential LED display which automatically lights up the night sky at dusk.

Targeting younger adult consumers aged between 25 and 40 years old, the campaign aims to reignite affinity for Martell by positioning the brand as a contemporary innovator and inspire consumers to choose the Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels for their nights out.

Julie Wee, Product Development Director of SPHMBO, said: 'We are excited to partner with Martell on this landmark display which gives powerful creative treatment to a strategically-placed outdoor site. We will continue to focus efforts on tailoring our solutions to create enhanced impressions and help build brands of the future.'

'The ground-breaking execution manages to capture the essence of modernity that Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels was meant to convey,' Aaron Yang, Group Brand Manager of Pernod Ricard Singapore said.

The out-of-home showcase is scheduled to illuminate the iconic junction of Singapore's premier shopping district every night at 7pm from September to November 2018. It constitutes part of an integrated media strategy which also includes print, online, digital media buys, social media content and direct consumer engagement in renowned drinking establishments. The campaign is handled by media agency Mindshare and creative agency Ogilvy.

