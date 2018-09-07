Singapore Press : SPHMBO lights up Bedok Town Square with new digital OOH screen

Log in
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
SPHMBO lights up Bedok Town Square with new digital OOH screen

09/07/2018 | 11:47am CEST

Completed in May 2016, Bedok Town Square is the first of HDB's new generation town plazas and is used primarily for staging community and commercial events, notably product roadshows and government programmes. The vibrant town plaza serves as a key meeting point and enjoys high footfall from connecting residents and visitors to nearby facilities such as Bedok Mall, Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre and the Bedok Integrated Transport Hub.

Attachments:

Issued by Singapore Press Holdings Limited
Co. Regn. No: 198402868E

For more information, please contact:

Clara Cheong

Assistant Manager

Product Development

SPHMBO

Singapore Press Holdings Limited
DID: 6319 1271
Email: wscheong@sph.com.sg

Andrew Lum
Assistant Manager
Corporate Communications & CSR

Singapore Press Holdings Limited
DID: 6319 1982
Email: alum@sph.com.sg

About SPHMBO


SPHMBO is the outdoor media arm of Singapore Press Holdings Limited. It specializes in providing impactful large outdoor LED billboards at some of the most sought after outdoor media locations in the Central Business District and Orchard Road to indoor digital screens in selective shopping malls. Some key digital offerings include large digital screens at Chevron House, South Beach, 313@somerset, VivoCity, HDB Hub and Bedok Town Square.

It also provides static outdoor media solutions through its network of large format billboards and banners in the city, including the underground pedestrian network (UPN) at Ocean Financial Centre, One Raffles Quay, The Sail and Marina Bay Link Mall. It also manages Paragon's façade which displays Orchard's largest static billboard as well as the iconic façades of Rendezvous Hotel, Midpoint Orchard and Tanglin Mall.

About Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, main board-listed Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) is Asia's leading media organisation, engaging minds and enriching lives across multiple languages and platforms.

SPH's core business is publishing of newspapers, magazines and books in both print and digital editions. It also owns other digital products, online classifieds, radio stations and outdoor media.

On the property front, SPH owns 70% in a real estate investment trust called SPH REIT which comprises Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property in Orchard Road, The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall and The Rail Mall, a stretch of shopping and dining outlets along Upper Bukit Timah Road. SPH also owns and operates The Seletar Mall. It is developing a new commercial cum residential site at Woodleigh. It also has a stake in Chinatown Point.

It is in the aged care sector and owns Orange Valley, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator.

SPH runs a regional events arm and a chain of Buzz retail outlets. It also invested in the education business.

For more information, please visit www.sph.com.sg.

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:46:06 UTC
