Singapore Press : STJobs Career & Learning Fair

Singapore, 14 March 2019- Singapore's largest bi-annual job fair, STJobs Career & Learning Fair, is back on 16 and 17 March with more opportunities for both jobseekers and fresh graduates.

Organised by ST Jobs, the long-awaited fair will be held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hall 405 & 406, over a period of two days from 10am to 6pm.

First launched in 2012, the fair is now in its eighth year running. Acting as a platform to introduce opportunities and connect prospective applicants with brand name employers, interested individuals are now able to make a much more informed choice when taking their careers to the next level. Those keen on up-skilling and personal development are also given an array of options by the various learning and training providers taking part in the fair.

The line-up for 2019's first edition includes more than 60 exhibitors, comprising premium employers and experienced training providers. They look forward to meeting and interacting with outstanding candidates who wish to bring their careers to the next level, or those keen to explore a mid-career switch. They are also equipped with the necessary capabilities to advise individuals on how to gain wider skill sets and benefit from the many enrichment options.

Experienced and learned exhibitors like AIC, CCE, & WSG will also be at the fair to share professional tips on how to enhance one's resume, or help fairgoers understand more about their job search. Open talk sessions by professional speakers and industry veterans will take place throughout the day. They will be sharing on relevant topics like how to build meaningful professional relationships, how to adapt to change in an agile world, how to master self-awareness for effective communication, and how to get noticed by prospective employers.

Highly insightful and informative, the ST Jobs Career & Learning Fair 2019 is the go-to event for job and learning opportunities, and is a must-attend exhibition for those looking for career success in 2019.

Visitors must be at least 16 years and above.

Open to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents on 16 & 17 March 2019. Open to Public on 17 March 2019, 2pm onwards. Admission is free.

Event details

STJobs Career & Learning Fair 2018

Date: 16 & 17 March 2019 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time:10.00am to 6.00pm

Venue: Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Centre

Hall 405, 406 (Level 4), 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec City,Singapore 039593

Admission:Free Admission for both days

(Day 1 - Open to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents, at least 16 years and above only, Day 2 - 10.00am to 2.00pm : Open to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents, at least 16 years and above only. 2.00pm to 6.00pm : Open to Public)

Website: stjobs.sg/fair

ISSUED BY SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD

Co. Regn. No. 198402868E

For more information, please contact:

Rafael Lim

Executive

Marketing Communications

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

Mobile: +65 9119 8732

DID: +65 6319 3165

Email: limyz@sph.com.sg

Eunice Tan

Team Lead

Marketing Communications

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

Mobile: +65 9730 2191

DID: +65 6319 5923

Email: teunice@sph.com.sg

Elaine Chrysta Tan

Executive

Corporate Communications & CSR

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

DID: +65 6319 1613

Email: elainect@sph.com.sg

About Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, main board-listed Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) is Asia's leading media organisation, engaging minds and enriching lives across multiple languages and platforms.

SPH's core business is publishing of newspapers, magazines and books in both print and digital editions. It also owns other digital products, online classifieds, radio stations and outdoor media.

On the property front, SPH owns 70% in a real estate investment trust called SPH REIT which comprises Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property in Orchard Road, The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall and The Rail Mall, a stretch of shopping and dining outlets along Upper Bukit Timah Road. SPH REIT also holds 85% equity stake in Figtree Grove, a freehold sub-regional shopping centre in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. SPH owns and operates The Seletar Mall. It is developing a new commercial cum residential site at Woodleigh. It also has a stake in Chinatown Point and acquired a portfolio of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) in the United Kingdom.

It is in the aged care sector and owns Orange Valley, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator.

SPH runs a regional events arm and a chain of Buzz retail outlets. It also invested in the education business.

For more information, please visit www.sph.com.sg.

Facebook: facebook.com/officialsph/

Twitter: @official_sph

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/singapore-press-holdings/