Singapore Press : Secures GBP205 Million Loan to Pare Debt

By Justina Lee

SINGAPORE--A unit of Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (T39.SG) has secured a GBP205 million ($258.4 million) loan to repay existing debt.

Proceeds of the four-year secured term loan by Straits Capitol Trust will be used to partially repay existing loans taken to finance the acquisition of a student accommodation portfolio in the U.K.

The loan will be provided by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and Standard Chartered Bank, it said in a stock exchange announcement late Monday.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com