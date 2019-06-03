Log in
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SPRM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Press : Secures GBP205 Million Loan to Pare Debt

0
06/03/2019 | 10:24pm EDT

By Justina Lee

SINGAPORE--A unit of Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (T39.SG) has secured a GBP205 million ($258.4 million) loan to repay existing debt.

Proceeds of the four-year secured term loan by Straits Capitol Trust will be used to partially repay existing loans taken to finance the acquisition of a student accommodation portfolio in the U.K.

The loan will be provided by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and Standard Chartered Bank, it said in a stock exchange announcement late Monday.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 991 M
EBIT 2019 280 M
Net income 2019 212 M
Debt 2019 1 614 M
Yield 2019 5,02%
P/E ratio 2019 17,66
P/E ratio 2020 18,07
EV / Sales 2019 5,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,43x
Capitalization 3 746 M
Income Statement Evolution
