SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SPRM)
Singapore Press : Superfood Asia 2019 to welcome food & beverage trade visitors from 46 countries

04/15/2019
Singapore, 15 April 2019- The inaugural edition of Asia's only dedicated food & beverage trade exhibition, Superfood Asia, will be held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre from 24 - 26 April.

Themed 'Delivering the Future of Food Business' and focusing on the healthy, natural and halal food segments, Superfood Asia is expecting more than 8,000 trade visitors from 46 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Australia, Peru and Mexico.

VIP buyers like Sheng Siong Supermarket, NTUC Fairprice Co-Operative, Cold Storage, Caltex, 7-Eleven and Origins Healthcare will come together to source for products such as healthy plant-based snacks, low GI rice with grains and nuts, organic bee products, artisanal chocolate and natural cacao tea.

According to a report by Hexa Research, the global halal food market is expected to reach US$2.55 trillion by 2024, fueled by a rising Muslim population and growing demand among non-Muslim consumers who view halal certified food as hygienic and healthy. Visitors can expect a variety of halal food products like organic poultry, healthy purple wheat noodles, frozen meat and sauces at Superfood Asia.

Mr Chua Wee Phong, Chairman of Sphere Exhibits, said: 'We are delighted to launch the inaugural Superfood Asia in Singapore. With strong growth potential and increasing demand in both the healthy and natural as well as halal segments, it is an opportune time to fill the gap with a dedicated sourcing platform for the industry that not only aids in increasing the availability of these products in the region, but also in opening up opportunities for brands and businesses to showcase the maximum potential of their products.'

Superfood Asia is organised by Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

For more updates and insights of the event, follow www.facebook.com/SuperfoodAsia/ and www.instagram.com/superfood_asia/ or visit www.superfood-asia.com.

Event Details

Superfood Asia 2019
Date: 24 - 26 April 2019
Time: 10.30am - 6pm (24 and 25 April), 10.30am - 5pm (26 April)
Venue: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall B

Free admission for trade and business visitors only.

ISSUED BY SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD
Co. Regn. No. 198402868E

For more information, please contact:

Koh Shiang Chyi
Head of Business, Food Sector
Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd
Email: kohsc@exhibitsinc.com.sg

Andrew Lum
Assistant Manager
Corporate Communications & CSR
Singapore Press Holdings Limited
DID: 63191982
Email: alum@sph.com.sg

About Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd


A wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Sphere Exhibits, which stands for 'SPH Events, Roadshows and Exhibitions', aims to be the leading events company catering to a diverse mix of trade and consumer clientele.

Backed by a committed and experienced team of professionals and SPH's comprehensive range of media platforms, Sphere Exhibits' shows, events and exhibitions centre on unique concepts that attract local audiences and regional participants. Among the Sphere Exhibits events are Malaysia International Food & Beverage Trade Fair, Singapore Gifts & Premiums Fair, Franchising & Licensing Asia, COMEX & IT Show, World Food Fair, Food & Beverage Fair, Beerfest Asia, Asian Masters, Facilities Management Solutions Expo, Digital Architect Asia, and BuildTech Asia.

Leveraging on its expertise in event conceptualization, planning and execution, Sphere Exhibits delivers memorable and quality events that meet the objectives of is clientele and partners.

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 04:02:01 UTC
About