Singapore Press : Superfood Asia 2019 to welcome food & beverage trade visitors from 46 countries

- The inaugural edition of Asia's only dedicated food & beverage trade exhibition, Superfood Asia, will be held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre from 24 - 26 April.

Themed 'Delivering the Future of Food Business' and focusing on the healthy, natural and halal food segments, Superfood Asia is expecting more than 8,000 trade visitors from 46 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Australia, Peru and Mexico.

VIP buyers like Sheng Siong Supermarket, NTUC Fairprice Co-Operative, Cold Storage, Caltex, 7-Eleven and Origins Healthcare will come together to source for products such as healthy plant-based snacks, low GI rice with grains and nuts, organic bee products, artisanal chocolate and natural cacao tea.

According to a report by Hexa Research, the global halal food market is expected to reach US$2.55 trillion by 2024, fueled by a rising Muslim population and growing demand among non-Muslim consumers who view halal certified food as hygienic and healthy. Visitors can expect a variety of halal food products like organic poultry, healthy purple wheat noodles, frozen meat and sauces at Superfood Asia.

Mr Chua Wee Phong, Chairman of Sphere Exhibits, said: 'We are delighted to launch the inaugural Superfood Asia in Singapore. With strong growth potential and increasing demand in both the healthy and natural as well as halal segments, it is an opportune time to fill the gap with a dedicated sourcing platform for the industry that not only aids in increasing the availability of these products in the region, but also in opening up opportunities for brands and businesses to showcase the maximum potential of their products.'

Superfood Asia is organised by Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

Date: 24 - 26 April 2019

Time: 10.30am - 6pm (24 and 25 April), 10.30am - 5pm (26 April)

Venue: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall B Free admission for trade and business visitors only. ISSUED BY SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD

