Singapore Press : Tamil Murasu unveils new website with well-rounded content for the Tamil community

Singapore, 16 January 2019 - To mark the special occasion of Pongal festival 2019, Tamil Murasu has launched a new website to meet the daily needs of the Tamil community. The brand new www.tamilmurasu.com.sg will feature hyper-local Singapore news that capture the nuances of the Tamil language, with content around the following:

- Singapore news, including social issues, Tamil community events and festival

- Horoscopes, spirituality and religious content

- Tamil/India news and issues

- Lifestyle: health, food and fashion

- Entertainment: Kollywood, music and local festival coverage of Thaipusam and Deepavali

- World news

- Sports, specifically football and cricket

- Special weekly features that focus on human-interest and social issues stories, and multimedia content

The revamped website is a reflection of SPH's digital strategy of serving up products and content that are based on current digital trends and with the readers' needs in mind. It is designed for consumption on-the-go, with breaking news and Tamil content available for readers in Singapore and abroad.

The team behind Tamil Murasu spent an extensive amount of resources in research to better understand readers and deliver a news product that meets their needs. Besides speaking with Tamils on the ground and in schools, the team also visited India's two largest Tamil news publications, Dinamalar and The Hindu (Tamil), to understand how to transform its operations to become a digital-first and data-driven newsroom.

Jawharilal Rajendran, editor of Tamil Murasu, said: 'Tamil Murasu prides itself as the voice of the Tamil community and we are continuously looking for ways to refresh our website to deliver content that is engaging and culturally relevant to our readers. We hope the new website will not only appeal to Tamils in Singapore and Malaysia but also to the larger Tamil diaspora spread out all over the world. We welcome each and every one of them.'

Now in its beta version, more features and content will be added to the website as the team monitors how it is being used through data analytics and readers' feedback. Readers can share their feedback on the new website with us here https://goo.gl/forms/6y9m3iKXjs1IXfLq1.

About Tamil Murasu

Tamil Murasu was founded on 6 July 1935 by the late G Sarangapany, a leader of the Tamil community. In 1996, SPH acquired Tamil Murasu with Times Publishing owning a minority stake and in March 2004, the daily became wholly-owned by SPH. On 1 September 2017, Tamil Murasu became a fully-fledged member of the English/Malay/Tamil Media (EMTM) group of SPH.

About Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, main board-listed Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) is Asia's leading media organisation, engaging minds and enriching lives across multiple languages and platforms.

SPH's core business is publishing of newspapers, magazines and books in both print and digital editions. It also owns other digital products, online classifieds, radio stations and outdoor media.

On the property front, SPH owns 70% in a real estate investment trust called SPH REIT which comprises Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property in Orchard Road, The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall and The Rail Mall, a stretch of shopping and dining outlets along Upper Bukit Timah Road. SPH REIT also holds 85% equity stake in Figtree Grove, a freehold sub-regional shopping centre in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. SPH owns and operates The Seletar Mall. It is developing a new commercial cum residential site at Woodleigh. It also has a stake in Chinatown Point and acquired a portfolio of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) in the United Kingdom.

It is in the aged care sector and owns Orange Valley, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator.

SPH runs a regional events arm and a chain of Buzz retail outlets. It also invested in the education business.

