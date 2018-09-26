Log in
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Singapore Press : The Singapore Food Masters 2018 is back

09/26/2018 | 06:01am CEST

Vote for Singapore's Food Masters and Win Up To $1,200 in Shopping Vouchers

Singapore, 26 September 2018 - The Singapore Food Masters is back this year to search for and honour the food heroes of our Singapore culture and rich cuisine history. From Friday, 28 September, readers of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) newspapers can once again vote for their favourite signature dishes whipped up by Singapore's passionate hawkers and restaurant chefs.

A total of 120 stalls and restaurants will go up against each other in the hope of garnering the most number of votes. They will be categorized into zone districts in Singapore - North, Central, East and West. The top ten dishes from each zone will move on to the finals where judges, comprising food writers and influencers, will choose the top 3 dishes from each zone. The top three finalists will then be determined based on the following criteria - taste, service, cleanliness, value for money and healthier choice.

This year, we see a plethora of newcomers including Isaac Toast, Uncle Kiisu, Legendary Bak Kut Teh @ Rangoon, Birdfolks, Stuffed Wing, Li Yuan Mee Pok, and Famous JB 101 Seafood. Hanwoori Korean Restaurant also returns for the third year in its bid to win the title once again. It was one of the top three finalists in the North region in the past two years.

Ms Joy Kim, owner of Hanwoori Korean Restaurant said: 'This is my 3rd time participating in Singapore Food Masters and I'm very excited to be here. To Hanwoori Korean Restaurant, our customers are our family. This is why we only use the finest ingredients to serve honest, authentic Korean food. Thank you for your votes and support, we will continue to work hard to provide our customers with a real taste of Korea.'

The stalls and restaurants will be featured in The New Paper on 28th September 2018, Lianhe Zaobao on 29th September 2018, The Sunday Times on 30th September 2018, and U-Weekly on 6th October 2018. Voters can vote for their favourite dish and if their choice is among the top 3 Singapore Food Masters finalists in each zone, they could be among 12 lucky winners to walk away with a $100 shopping voucher each.

How to vote:

Simply SMS to 9679 9389 by 11.59pm, 31 October 2018, the zone code of your favourite stall:

For example: N01 to 9679 9389.

Or vote onlineathttp://www.sgfoodmasters.sg/

ISSUED BY SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD

Co. Regn. No. 198402868E

For more information, please contact:

Rafael Lim

Executive

Marketing Communications

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

DID: +65 6319 3165

Email: limyz@sph.com.sg

Eunice Tan

Manager

Marketing Communications

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

DID: +65 6319 5923

Email: teunice@sph.com.sg

Elaine Chrysta Tan

Executive

Corporate Communications & CSR

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

DID: +65 6319 1613

Email: elainect@sph.com.sg

About Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, main board-listed Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) is Asia's leading media organisation, engaging minds and enriching lives across multiple languages and platforms.

SPH's core business is publishing of newspapers, magazines and books in both print and digital editions. It also owns other digital products, online classifieds, radio stations and outdoor media.

On the property front, SPH owns 70% in a real estate investment trust called SPH REIT which comprises Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property in Orchard Road, The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall and The Rail Mall, a stretch of shopping and dining outlets along Upper Bukit Timah Road. SPH also owns and operates The Seletar Mall. It is developing a new commercial cum residential site at Woodleigh. It also has a stake in Chinatown Point and acquired a portfolio of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) in the United Kingdom.

It is in the aged care sector and owns Orange Valley, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator.

SPH runs a regional events arm and a chain of Buzz retail outlets. It also invested in the education business.

For more information, please visit www.sph.com.sg.

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 04:00:02 UTC
