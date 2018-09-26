Singapore Press : The Singapore Food Masters 2018 is back

Vote for Singapore's Food Masters and Win Up To $1,200 in Shopping Vouchers

Singapore, 26 September 2018 - The Singapore Food Masters is back this year to search for and honour the food heroes of our Singapore culture and rich cuisine history. From Friday, 28 September, readers of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) newspapers can once again vote for their favourite signature dishes whipped up by Singapore's passionate hawkers and restaurant chefs.

A total of 120 stalls and restaurants will go up against each other in the hope of garnering the most number of votes. They will be categorized into zone districts in Singapore - North, Central, East and West. The top ten dishes from each zone will move on to the finals where judges, comprising food writers and influencers, will choose the top 3 dishes from each zone. The top three finalists will then be determined based on the following criteria - taste, service, cleanliness, value for money and healthier choice.

This year, we see a plethora of newcomers including Isaac Toast, Uncle Kiisu, Legendary Bak Kut Teh @ Rangoon, Birdfolks, Stuffed Wing, Li Yuan Mee Pok, and Famous JB 101 Seafood. Hanwoori Korean Restaurant also returns for the third year in its bid to win the title once again. It was one of the top three finalists in the North region in the past two years.

Ms Joy Kim, owner of Hanwoori Korean Restaurant said: 'This is my 3rd time participating in Singapore Food Masters and I'm very excited to be here. To Hanwoori Korean Restaurant, our customers are our family. This is why we only use the finest ingredients to serve honest, authentic Korean food. Thank you for your votes and support, we will continue to work hard to provide our customers with a real taste of Korea.'

The stalls and restaurants will be featured in The New Paper on 28th September 2018, Lianhe Zaobao on 29th September 2018, The Sunday Times on 30th September 2018, and U-Weekly on 6th October 2018. Voters can vote for their favourite dish and if their choice is among the top 3 Singapore Food Masters finalists in each zone, they could be among 12 lucky winners to walk away with a $100 shopping voucher each.

How to vote:

Simply SMS to 9679 9389 by 11.59pm, 31 October 2018, the zone code of your favourite stall:

For example: N01 to 9679 9389.

Or vote onlineathttp://www.sgfoodmasters.sg/

