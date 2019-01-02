Singapore Press : Top 10 new cars awarded at Singapore's prestigious ST-Torque Awards 2018

Singapore, 2 January 2019 - Torque, Singapore's leading motoring monthly published by SPH Magazines, awarded the 10 'Best in Class'winners at the ST-Torque Awards 2018, including the coveted Straits Times Car of the Year 2018award, which went to the Kia Stinger.

For the eighth year running, Torque has partnered with The Straits Times (ST) to select the best new cars of the year, based on a robust voting system that continues to set the standard for automotive awards in Singapore.

The contenders were rated against their typical rivals based on nine criteria: performance, handling, ride, build quality, efficiency/economy, ergonomics, styling, value for money and the X-factor.

There were 11 judges on the ST-Torque Awards 2018 panel, headed by Christopher Tan, Senior Transport Correspondent of The Straits Times, Consulting Editor at Torque magazine and Singapore's foremost motoring journalist for the past 30 years.

Christopher's co-driver in the judging panel was Jeremy Chua, Associate Editor of Torque and an 11-year motoring media veteran.

The ST Car of the Year and the collaborative ST-Torque Awards are the country's most authoritative editorial recognition of vehicular excellence.

Mr Christopher Tan, Consulting Editor of Torque and Senior Correspondent of The Straits Times, said: 'The Stinger is Kia's first grand tourer attempt. As it turns out, it is far more than a creditable attempt. The car surpasses all expectations for something that costs less than $200,000 - and by a wide margin, too.'

Mr Jeremy Chua, Associate Editor of Torque, said: 'The Stinger has shown what Kia can achieve. This fastback is eye-catching, relatively quick, quite practical and hugely fun to drive. It was my favourite car in 2018. And as it turns out, many on the Torque team think so, too.'

Ms Dawn Pan, Deputy Director of Kia Operations, said: 'It's exhilarating for the Kia Stinger to clinch the coveted ST Car of the Year award. More so because this is the first for a Korean car. In addition, it is also a great recognition for what it is essentially a game changing product that has contributed to the strengthening of Kia's brand name.'

Announced in the January 2019 issue of Torque, the winning cars are:

ST-TORQUEAWARD WINNERS FOR 2018

Straits Times Car of the Year 2018 - Kia Stinger

Best Sedan - Skoda Superb

Best Luxury Sedan - Lexus ES

Best Performance Sedan - BMW M5

Best Performance Wagon - Audi RS4 Avant

Best Hot Hatch - Renault Megane RS

Best Five-seater SUV - Volvo XC40

Best Seven-seater SUV - Skoda Kodiaq

Best Compact Fastback - Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Best Compact Hatchback - Suzuki Swift

