Singapore Press : enhances digital analytics capabilities by inking partnership with Happy Marketer to implement Google Analytics 360

SINGAPORE, 19 September 2018 - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Asia's leading media organisation, has appointed Happy Marketer as its digital analytics agency to help with its implementation of enterprise analytics tool Google Analytics 360.

SPH publishes 17 newspaper titles and 80 magazine titles in Singapore and the region, spanning topics from lifestyle to information technology.

Happy Marketer will work closely with the different business units within the media organisation to implement analytics frameworks and ensure that the wealth of data collected from multiple sources can be seamlessly integrated and used by editors, marketers and data teams.

Ms Fiona Chan, SPH's Head of Media Strategy & Analytics, said: 'With the millions of visitors who read our news sites each month, SPH has built up a treasure trove of readership, content and advertising data. Our data science and analytics team uses this to gain a deeper understanding of our readers, so that we can create better content and products for them. We are excited to tap on Happy Marketer's expertise, as well as the best-in-class features of Google Analytics 360, to unlock more insights about our offerings and our customers and to deliver industry-leading analytics for our advertisers. Using Google Analytics 360, our aim is to make data accessible and actionable for all our colleagues.'

Ms Liang Moung, SPH's Head of Digital Technology, SPHTech, said: 'We look forward to harnessing the power of the Google Analytics 360 platform and its companion tools such as Google Big Query and Google Tag Manager. Our software engineering teams are working together with our partners to unlock the value of data to transform SPH's business.'

Mr Sanchit Mendiratta, partner at Happy Marketer, added: 'We have partnered with SPH to facilitate and optimise digital analytics and measurement efforts with Google Analytics 360. With this future-ready setup, we plan to enable online-offline tracking across Websites and Apps, and to drive better content and monetization opportunities for the brand.'

Google Analytics 360 is an enterprise-level analytics tool that helps companies effectively track users' behavior across multiple channels across apps and websites in their path to conversion. The tool aids marketers in smarter analysis of consumer behaviour, development of relevant insights, and leveraging these to provide a more seamless omnichannel measurement and analytics.

SPH has embarked on a slew of analytics initiatives in recent months - including developing a proprietary content recommendation engine powered by machine learning - as it seeks to leverage data and analytics to improve customer experience, increase revenue and enhance productivity.

About Singapore Press Holdings Ltd Incorporated in 1984, main board-listed Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) is Asia's leading media organisation, engaging minds and enriching lives across multiple languages and platforms. SPH's core business is publishing of newspapers, magazines and books in both print and digital editions. It also owns other digital products, online classifieds, radio stations and outdoor media. On the property front, SPH owns 70% in a real estate investment trust called SPH REIT which comprises Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property in Orchard Road, The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall and The Rail Mall, a stretch of shopping and dining outlets along Upper Bukit Timah Road. SPH also owns and operates The Seletar Mall. It is developing a new commercial cum residential site at Woodleigh. It also has a stake in Chinatown Point and acquired a portfolio of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) in the United Kingdom. It is in the aged care sector and owns Orange Valley, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator. SPH runs a regional events arm and a chain of Buzz retail outlets. It also invested in the education business. For more information, please visit www.sph.com.sg

Happy Marketer is an award-winning, data-driven digital consulting firm that helps brands maximize their digital marketing investments across the entire customer journey right from awareness to conversion to loyalty. Within the digital realm, our areas of expertise span across digital transformation strategy, programmatic advertising, content marketing, search engine optimization, social media marketing, user experience & interface, marketing automation & loyalty, analytics & cloud, and digital command centers.

Across APAC, we have advised and helped brands across industries such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, technology, government, travel & hospitality, airlines, education, food & beverage, retail, luxury. Some of our long-term clients include Standard Chartered, NTUC Income, Singtel, Grab, Scoot, Royal Brunei Airlines, Time International, GoJek, Mastercard, Kimberly Clark, Nanyang Business School, The Learning Lab, Canadian International School, Kaplan, Park Hotels, Sabre Hospitality, Millennium & Copthorne, JBL, Pandora, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Delifrance, Old Town Coffee, Epson, Fuji Xerox, Friesland Campina, Roche, Guardian, PropertyGuru, Spacematrix.

We are the only digital firm in the region with Google Partnerships across Analytics, Adwords, DoubleClick, Cloud & Training and likewise, we are certified partners of Adobe, Oracle, Marketo, and Hubspot. As certified, experienced, digital practitioners, Happy Marketer strives to partner with our clients to help advise, train and implement impactful digital solutions that solve real business problems to help them grow profitably.