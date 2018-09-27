Singapore Press : to deliver personalised news reading experiences with Cxense solutions

Singapore and Oslo, Norway - 27 September 2018- Cxense ASA (OSE: CXENSE) and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (SPH), a leading media organisation in Asia, today announced that SPH will deploy Cxense Conversion Engine, a new machine-learning powered solution for dynamic paywalls and personalised customer journeys, across its media platforms to increase subscriptions. The partnership with SPH is one of Cxense's biggest projects in Asia to date.

SPH is home to some of Asia's most influential and well-known publications, including its flagship newspapers, The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao. Its suite of online platforms and partnerships covers the digital editions of The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, The Business Times, Berita Harian, Stomp, AsiaOne and the Singapore and Malaysia versions of Business Insider. Together, SPH Digital's properties reach 23 million unique browsers and generate 360 million page views monthly, with the majority of readers being professionals, managers, executives and businessmen.

SPH will implement Conversion Engine to grow subscription revenues by creating personalised customer journeys and enabling dynamic paywalls across their online platforms. The media company has been focusing on increasing reader revenues, especially for its digital products, as a sustainable recurring income stream. Additionally, SPH will become a strategic partner of Cxense and a member of the Cxense Product Council for Conversion Engine.