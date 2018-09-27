Singapore Press : to deliver personalised news reading experiences with Cxense solutions

Singapore and Oslo, Norway - 27 September 2018- Cxense ASA (OSE: CXENSE) and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (SPH), a leading media organisation in Asia, today announced that SPH will deploy Cxense Conversion Engine, a new machine-learning powered solution for dynamic paywalls and personalised customer journeys, across its media platforms to increase subscriptions. The partnership with SPH is one of Cxense's biggest projects in Asia to date.
SPH is home to some of Asia's most influential and well-known publications, including its flagship newspapers, The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao. Its suite of online platforms and partnerships covers the digital editions of The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, The Business Times, Berita Harian, Stomp, AsiaOne and the Singapore and Malaysia versions of Business Insider. Together, SPH Digital's properties reach 23 million unique browsers and generate 360 million page views monthly, with the majority of readers being professionals, managers, executives and businessmen.
SPH will implement Conversion Engine to grow subscription revenues by creating personalised customer journeys and enabling dynamic paywalls across their online platforms. The media company has been focusing on increasing reader revenues, especially for its digital products, as a sustainable recurring income stream. Additionally, SPH will become a strategic partner of Cxense and a member of the Cxense Product Council for Conversion Engine.
Anthony Tan, Deputy CEO of SPH, said: 'In today's world, a one-size-fits-all solution is no longer appropriate for any successful digital product. Being able to personalise our users' experiences will allow us to make the best use of SPH's wealth of content and ensure that our readers get the news that matter most to them. We welcome this partnership with Cxense and look forward to leveraging their expertise to create better user journeys for our customers.'
'We are very pleased that SPH has chosen to implement Cxense Conversion Engine in order to grow subscription revenues and partner with us to create additional value for its readers and advertisers,' said Christian Printzell Halvorsen, CEO of Cxense.
'SPH is a beacon in the publishing business and this agreement highlights the enormous growth potential of combining world-class content with data-driven solutions and personalized customer journeys that put the reader first.'
About Singapore Press Holdings Ltd Incorporated in 1984, main board-listed Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) is Asia's leading media organisation, engaging minds and enriching lives across multiple languages and platforms. SPH's core business is publishing of newspapers, magazines and books in both print and digital editions. It also owns other digital products, online classifieds, radio stations and outdoor media. On the property front, SPH owns 70% in a real estate investment trust called SPH REIT which comprises Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property in Orchard Road, The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall and The Rail Mall, a stretch of shopping and dining outlets along Upper Bukit Timah Road. SPH also owns and operates The Seletar Mall. It is developing a new commercial cum residential site at Woodleigh. It also has a stake in Chinatown Point and acquired a portfolio of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) in the United Kingdom. It is in the aged care sector and owns Orange Valley, Singapore's largest private nursing home operator. SPH runs a regional events arm and a chain of Buzz retail outlets. It also invested in the education business. For more information, please visit www.sph.com.sg.
About Cxense
Cxense helps publishers and marketers across the globe to transform their raw data into their most valuable resource. Cxense's leading Data Management Platform (DMP) with Intelligent Personalization, gives companies unprecedented insight into their individual customers, and enables them to action this insight real-time in all marketing and sales channels. Cxense Conversion Engine empowers publishers to monetize insight into their audience's behaviour and preferences in order to increase subscription revenues. Cxense works with brands such as The Wall Street Journal, Aeon, Grupo Clarin, NBC, The Mainichi Newspapers, Universal and many more. Cxense is headquartered in Norway with offices worldwide and the company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker 'CXENSE.'
