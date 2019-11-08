Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited    SSHP   SG1J24887775

SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED

(SSHP)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 04:40am EST

Announcement TitleFinancial Statements and Related Announcement Date & Time of BroadcastNov 8, 2019 17:26StatusNewAnnouncement Sub TitleSecond Quarter and/ or Half Yearly ResultsAnnouncement ReferenceSG191108OTHRKV5TSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Lee Li HuangDesignation Chief Financial Officer and Company SecretaryEffective Date and Time of the event08/11/2019 17:30:00Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)Please refer to the attachment.Additional DetailsFor Financial Period Ended30/09/2019

Disclaimer

SSC - Singapore Shipping Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:38:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORA
04:40aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Resu..
PU
10/25SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Minutes Of The 31st Annual General Meeting Held On 26 July ..
PU
10/21SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
10/07SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
10/02SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/30SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/10SHARE BUY BACK - SHARE PURCHASE MAND : : Proposed Renewal Of The Share Buy-Back ..
PU
07/10CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
07/08SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/05SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 117 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,29  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yew Heng Ow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chio Kiat Ow Executive Chairman
Bee Lan Lim Chief Operating Officer
Li Huang Lee Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Cheo Guan Ow Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.33%86
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%7 203
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 57.65%4 145
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 765
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-21.60%2 912
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group