Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

Announcement TitleFinancial Statements and Related Announcement Date & Time of BroadcastNov 8, 2019 17:26StatusNewAnnouncement Sub TitleSecond Quarter and/ or Half Yearly ResultsAnnouncement ReferenceSG191108OTHRKV5TSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Lee Li HuangDesignation Chief Financial Officer and Company SecretaryEffective Date and Time of the event08/11/2019 17:30:00Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)Please refer to the attachment.Additional DetailsFor Financial Period Ended30/09/2019 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer SSC - Singapore Shipping Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:38:59 UTC