Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited    SSHP   SG1J24887775

SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED

(SSHP)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:19am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast May 31, 2019 17:54
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG190531OTHRTVBS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Li Huang
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 27/07/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 43,701,979
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 31/05/2019
Total Number of shares purchased 15,300
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 15,300
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.28
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 4,308
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 11,821,800 2.71
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 11,821,800 2.71
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 425,197,991
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 11,821,800

Disclaimer

SSC - Singapore Shipping Corporation Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 10:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORA
06:19aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05/29SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05/27SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05/23SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly..
PU
04/22SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
04/18SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
04/16SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
04/12SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
04/11SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
04/10SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
More news
Chart SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Yew Heng Ow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chio Kiat Ow Executive Chairman
Bee Lan Lim Chief Operating Officer
Li Huang Lee Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Cheo Guan Ow Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.67%89
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%6 615
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 48.44%3 997
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD10.40%3 975
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 974
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 613
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About