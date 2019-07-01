Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited    SSHP   SG1J24887775

SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED

(SSHP)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 06:18am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 1, 2019 18:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG190701OTHROP8R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Li Huang
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 27/07/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 43,701,979
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 01/07/2019
Total Number of shares purchased 17,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 17,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.29
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 4,954
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 12,537,200 2.87
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 12,537,200 2.87
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 424,482,591
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 12,537,200

Disclaimer

SSC - Singapore Shipping Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORA
06:18aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/28SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/25SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/21SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/17SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/12SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/10SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/07SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/04SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05/31SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 0
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 123 M
Chart SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 0,29  SGD
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yew Heng Ow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chio Kiat Ow Executive Chairman
Bee Lan Lim Chief Operating Officer
Li Huang Lee Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Cheo Guan Ow Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.33%94
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%7 263
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 79.74%4 738
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD22.40%4 502
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 458
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About