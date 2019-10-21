Log in
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

10/21/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Announcement TitleShare Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice Date & Time of BroadcastOct 21, 2019 18:41StatusNewAnnouncement Sub TitleDaily Share Buy-Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG191021OTHROHOCSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Lee Li HuangDesignationChief Financial Officer and Company SecretaryDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisitionAdditional DetailsStart date for mandate of daily share buy-back26/07/2019Section AMaximum number of shares authorised for purchase42,417,689Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 21/10/2019
Total Number of shares purchased 486,300
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 486,300
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.295
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 143,673
Section BPurchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNoSection C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 11,909,300 2.81
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 11,909,300 2.81
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtainedSection DNumber of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase412,267,591Number of treasury shares held after purchase24,752,200

Disclaimer

SSC - Singapore Shipping Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 11:05:08 UTC
