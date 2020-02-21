Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement TitleShare Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice Date & Time of BroadcastFeb 21, 2020 18:11StatusNewAnnouncement Sub TitleDaily Share Buy-Back Notice Announcement ReferenceSG200221OTHR9GXTSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Lee Li HuangDesignationChief Financial Officer and Company SecretaryDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisitionAdditional DetailsStart date for mandate of daily share buy-back26/07/2019Section AMaximum number of shares authorised for purchase42,417,689Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 21/02/2020 Total Number of shares purchased 22,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 22,000

Price Paid per share SGD 0.29 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 6,405

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 16,502,700 3.89 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 16,502,700 3.89

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtainedNumber of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase407,674,191Number of treasury shares held after purchase29,345,600