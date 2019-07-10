Share Buy Back - Share Purchase Mandate :: Proposed Renewal Of The Share Buy-Back Mandate
0
07/10/2019 | 08:23pm EDT
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Share Purchase Mandate
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 11, 2019 7:52
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Proposed Renewal of the Share Buy-Back Mandate
Announcement Reference
SG190711OTHRBRJN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Li Huang
Designation
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attached Addendum relating to the Proposed Renewal of the Share Buy-Back Mandate dated 11 July 2019. The approval on the Proposed Renewal of the Share Buy-Back Mandate will be sought at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 July 2019.
SSC - Singapore Shipping Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 00:22:05 UTC