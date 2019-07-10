Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited    SSHP   SG1J24887775

SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED

(SSHP)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Share Purchase Mandate :: Proposed Renewal Of The Share Buy-Back Mandate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 08:23pm EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Share Purchase Mandate
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 11, 2019 7:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Renewal of the Share Buy-Back Mandate
Announcement Reference SG190711OTHRBRJN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Li Huang
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached Addendum relating to the Proposed Renewal of the Share Buy-Back Mandate dated 11 July 2019. The approval on the Proposed Renewal of the Share Buy-Back Mandate will be sought at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 July 2019.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 77,781 bytes)

Disclaimer

SSC - Singapore Shipping Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 00:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORA
07/08SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/05SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/04SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/03SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/01SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/28SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/25SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/21SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/17SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/12SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 123 M
Chart SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,29  SGD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yew Heng Ow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chio Kiat Ow Executive Chairman
Bee Lan Lim Chief Operating Officer
Li Huang Lee Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Cheo Guan Ow Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.33%90
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR)8.31%31 827
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%7 104
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 83.47%5 036
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD19.20%4 376
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About