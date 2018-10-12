Singapore Shipping : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Log in
SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

10/12/2018 | 12:23pm CEST
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 12, 2018 18:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG181012OTHRK89G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Li Huang
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 27/07/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 43,701,979
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 12/10/2018
Total Number of shares purchased 167,900
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 167,900
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.29
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 48,764
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 3,730,100 0.85
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 3,730,100 0.85
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 433,289,691
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 3,730,100

Disclaimer

SSC - Singapore Shipping Corporation Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 10:22:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Yew Heng Ow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chio Kiat Ow Executive Chairman
Bee Lan Lim Chief Operating Officer
Li Huang Lee Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Cheo Guan Ow Executive Deputy Chairman
