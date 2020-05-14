Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 May 2020: Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) would like to thank all shareholders who submitted their questions in advance of our Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held by electronic means this afternoon at 2:30pm.

Responses to substantial questions relevant to the Resolutions

We received several questions relating to the 2019 financials, the COVID-19 impact on the Group and the Group's business strategy/outlook. In addition, we received a list of questions from Securities Investors Association (Singapore).

As there are areas of overlap in the scope of the questions asked, we are not providing response to every question received. Instead, where the questions overlap, we have grouped related and similar questions together and provided our corresponding responses to them.

Please refer to our responses as set out in Appendix 1.

CEO presentation at AGM

Vincent Chong, President & CEO will deliver a presentation to shareholders at the AGM. Please refer to the 2020 AGM Presentation as set out in Appendix 2.

