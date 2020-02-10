Log in
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(STEG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

ST Engineering Secures Five-Year Nacelle Maintenance Contract From Qantas Airways

02/10/2020 | 10:29pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. has secured a five-year nacelle maintenance contract from Qantas Airways Ltd.

Under the agreement, ST Engineering will provide nacelle maintenance services from 2020 to the airline's Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A330 fleet, the Singapore-listed company said in a statement Tuesday.

ST Engineering's solutions for aircraft engine nacelles cover both aftermarket services and original equipment manufacturing, which are supported by a network of distribution centers, satellite stores and repair shops across the globe, the statement said.

Financial terms of the contract weren't disclosed.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.12% 136.62 Real-time Quote.4.71%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.35% 344.67 Delayed Quote.3.37%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -0.93% 6.42 End-of-day quote.-8.86%
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 1.22% 4.16 End-of-day quote.5.05%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 7 733 M
EBIT 2019 674 M
Net income 2019 561 M
Debt 2019 1 613 M
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 22,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,88x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
Capitalization 12 958 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,42  SGD
Last Close Price 4,16  SGD
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sy Feng Chong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Chew Chief Information Officer
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD5.05%9 347
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.72%131 470
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.79%122 052
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION5.07%64 863
RAYTHEON4.95%62 964
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.89%52 362
