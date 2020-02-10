ST Engineering Secures Five-Year Nacelle Maintenance Contract From Qantas Airways

By P.R. Venkat



Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. has secured a five-year nacelle maintenance contract from Qantas Airways Ltd.

Under the agreement, ST Engineering will provide nacelle maintenance services from 2020 to the airline's Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A330 fleet, the Singapore-listed company said in a statement Tuesday.

ST Engineering's solutions for aircraft engine nacelles cover both aftermarket services and original equipment manufacturing, which are supported by a network of distribution centers, satellite stores and repair shops across the globe, the statement said.

Financial terms of the contract weren't disclosed.

