SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(STEG)
Singapore Technologies Engineering : 2Q Earnings Boosted by Marine Business

08/14/2019 | 06:29am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (S63.SG) reported an 18% increase in net profit for the second quarter due to the better performance of its marine operations.

Second-quarter net profit was S$138.2 million (US$99.9 million), compared with S$117.5 million in the same period last year, the engineering company said Wednesday.

The marine business was the main driver of profit growth, as the segment's shipbuilding operations in the U.S. improved, it said.

Revenue rose 8% to S$1.78 billion, with commercial sales contributing 71% of the total and the defense business making up the rest.

The company declared an interim dividend of 5.0 Singapore cents a share, the same as a year ago.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 7 679 M
EBIT 2019 689 M
Net income 2019 590 M
Debt 2019 1 055 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 22,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,87x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 13 326 M
Chart SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Duration : Period :
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,38  SGD
Last Close Price 4,27  SGD
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sy Feng Chong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Chew Chief Information Officer
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD22.00%9 626
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.23%111 262
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION44.07%106 526
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION51.35%62 715
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.36%52 764
RAYTHEON19.69%51 139
