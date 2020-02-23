Singapore Technologies Engineering : 4Q Net Up 36%

By P.R. Venkat



Singapore Technologies Engineering's fourth-quarter net profit rose 36% on year, thanks mainly to increased contributions from its aerospace and electronics units.

Net profit rose to 169.50 million Singapore dollars (US$121.31 million), ST Engineering said in a filing to the Singapore exchange Monday.

Revenue was up 29% on year at S$2.3 billion, of which its aerospace segment contributed S$941 million, while its electronics division saw a 28% rise in revenue to S$686 million.

ST Engineering said the group's order book was at S$15.3 billion as of end 2019 and it expects to deliver S$5.9 billion worth of orders this year.

